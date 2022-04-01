Daugherty Named 2022 Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized as one of Dallas Fort Worth’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® for the fifth consecutive year. Companies that set themselves apart and embody the Best and Brightest Program’s standards of “Better Business. Richer Lives. Stronger Communities” are celebrated with this distinction.
Companies selected were honored March 24 at the Best and Brightest Digital Awards Celebration 2022. Winners of the award not only demonstrated exceptionally innovative human resource practices but also set high standards for all of Dallas-Fort Worth businesses. Categories used in assessments that determine the scoring include communication, work-life balance, employee education, diversity, recognition, retention, and others.
Additionally, Daugherty was recognized in the “Best of the Best Overall” elite award showcase during a digital presentation following the main awards event. Winning companies that competed for these elite awards were winners who excelled in all categories and selected based on their overall high scores.
About the Best and Brightest Programs
The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community the opportunity to gain recognition, showcases their best practices and demonstrates why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better businesses, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. The National Association for Business Resources provides the distinctive awards competition annually.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives. To learn more visit www.daugherty.com.
