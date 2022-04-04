CRN® Lists Somansa in Its 2022 Partner Program Guide
San Jose, CA, April 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Somansa, a global leader in enterprise data loss prevention, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.
CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.
Somansa provides a complete enterprise data loss prevention, DLP solution to discover, prevent, and manage sensitive data leakage in motion, network DLP in emails, cloud services and at rest, endpoint DLP stored in USBs, printing. Somansa is committed to providing channel partners with unlimited opportunities for expanding their business and generating revenue by offering customers with award winning products and services.
"CRN's Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”
The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.
About Somansa
Founded in 1997, Somansa is a global leader in data loss prevention security to protect sensitive data and help meet regulatory compliance requirements. Somansa provides its worldwide customers from large enterprises to small and medium sized businesses in financial, healthcare, manufacturing, telecom/media, and government with a total DLP solution to Monitor, Prevent, and Discover sensitive data in emails, cloud services, servers, databases, social media, USBs, and printing. Somansa was recognized by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Data Loss Prevention report.
For more information, please visit www.somansatech.com
About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com
