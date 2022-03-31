Award-Winning Author John A. McCabe to Release New Novel

"The Girl In Japan - A Young Soldier's Story" is an emotionally moving story by John A McCabe. It will be released by Assiduous Way in Hardcover, Paperback and Kindle format at amazon.com on April 19, 2022. This is McCabe's latest release following 2019's Tracks Through Our Lives, his collection of short stories about growing up in Philadelphia, published by Pearl S. Buck Writing Center Press.