Award-Winning Author John A. McCabe to Release New Novel
"The Girl In Japan - A Young Soldier's Story" is an emotionally moving story by John A McCabe. It will be released by Assiduous Way in Hardcover, Paperback and Kindle format at amazon.com on April 19, 2022. This is McCabe's latest release following 2019's Tracks Through Our Lives, his collection of short stories about growing up in Philadelphia, published by Pearl S. Buck Writing Center Press.
Doylestown, PA, March 31, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bucks County, PA resident and award-winning Author, John A. McCabe is releasing his latest work, a full-length novel, "The Girl In Japan – A Young Soldier’s Story." Publication release date is April 19, 2022 when it will be available exclusively from amazon.com in Hardcover, Paperback and Kindle/eBook editions.
“This novel was a lifetime in the making,” said John recently at a publisher’s meeting. “Countless friends, family and associates encouraged me to tell this story. They contributed to making this manuscript the work that it is. At one time, the draft was nearly 600 pages, but it has been whittled down to about 300 pages in finished form."
The story is a riveting journey of tragedy and triumph. In a flashback to 1962, the main character sees himself as the young nineteen-year-old Joe McGrath, an Army recruit doing his duty, unquestionably following orders, and learning to be a man. Who was Joe to question being at ground zero and exposed to the ravages of atomic bomb detonations in the Nevada desert? It wasn’t until years later that Joe learned that he was part of a cruel and vile medical experiment, along with 600 other infantrymen. In 1968 when he met Reiko, the girl in Japan, he realizes that even a world apart, the madness of nuclear detonation and its toll to humanity was everlasting. Reiko gave Joe the strength to discover truth. To know that she too experienced the same terror, albeit in a different world gives Joe conflicted comfort as they understand that truth is stranger than fiction. Together, their anger shifts to a passion for exposing the uncomfortable and horrible nuclear threats. Finally, more than a half century later, Joe reveals the reality of recklessly unbridled, atomic forces hurled against mankind for all the world to absorb. In this book, McCabe’s Reiko and Joe give a gift to all of us: a warning during the most turbulent times of 2022.
In 2019, McCabe’s first collection of heart-felt short stories, Tracks Through Our Lives, was published by the Pearl S. Buck Writing Center Press. In the summer of 2022, Tracks will be released by Assiduous Way as a Second Edition with three additional stories. A sequel collection of stories is planned for the Fall and other works by McCabe are in the pipeline.
"The Girl In Japan – A Young Soldier’s Story" is published by Assiduous Way LLC and available exclusively from amazon.com beginning April 19, 2022.
