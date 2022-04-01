Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Florida RV/Boat Storage Facility
Weaver Realty Group is pleased to announce the sale of the US1 Boat and RV Storage, located in Ponte Vedra, FL.
Jacksonville, FL, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Weaver Realty Group is pleased to announce the sale of the US1 Boat and RV Storage, located in Ponte Vedra, FL. This boat and RV facility includes a total of 4.1-acres, with 158 uncovered parking spaces with frontage on US1. The property is located in one of the most prominent master planned communities in the country and was 100% occupied at the time of the sale. Weaver Realty represented the Seller in this transaction and closed on March 15th, 2022.
Weaver Realty has been the Argus Self Storage Advisor Affiliate since 1999 covering the state of Florida. During that time, we have specialized in the acquisition, disposition, and evaluation of self-storage properties of all types and sizes. Josh Koerner can be reached at 904-591-0140.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors (Argus) was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, the Argus network has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self-storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
