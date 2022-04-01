"Dracul – Of the Father" Named 2021 Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards Finalist
Las Vegas, NV, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Histria Books is pleased to announce "Dracul – Of the Father: The Untold Story of Vlad Dracul" has been recognized as a Finalist in the 24th annual Foreword INDIES Book of the Year Awards.
As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books from university and independent publishers, Foreword Magazine, Inc. hosts an annual awards program each year. Finalists represent the best books published in 2021. After more than 2,500 individual titles spread across 55 genres were submitted for consideration, the Finalists were determined by Foreword’s editorial team. Winners will be decided by an expert team of booksellers and librarians—representing Foreword’s trade readership—from across the country.
The complete list of Finalists can be found at:
https://www.forewordreviews.com/awards/finalists/2021/
“Being able to revisit the best of a year’s books—titles that are either familiar to us, or that we have the joy of seeing for the first time during judging—is always a pleasure,” says Editor-in-Chief Michelle Anne Schingler. “This year’s entrants represented a thrilling influx of books that we thoroughly enjoyed spending time with. We’re proud of every book that’s moving on to our finalist round.”
“Our goal for Foreword’s INDIES Book of the Year Awards is to be one of the premier programs for independent presses to be recognized for their work,” said Victoria Sutherland, publisher. “After 24 years, I continue to be so very proud of the integrity of our judging process and so grateful to our volunteer librarians and booksellers who will make the winner’s determination based on their knowledge of what their current reader patron pleasures are.”
“Histria Books is honored that Dracul – Of the Father has been recognized for this honor. The work of distinguished historian A.K. Brackob, the book tells the remarkable, never-before-told true story of Vlad Dracul, the father of Vlad the Impaler, an important figure in East European history,” said Dana Ungureanu, Manager of Histria Books. “We appreciate the important work that Foreword Reviews does to support independent publishers.”
As of July 1, 2022, titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
As part of its mission to discover, review, and share the best books from university and independent publishers, Foreword Magazine, Inc. hosts an annual awards program each year. Finalists represent the best books published in 2021. After more than 2,500 individual titles spread across 55 genres were submitted for consideration, the Finalists were determined by Foreword’s editorial team. Winners will be decided by an expert team of booksellers and librarians—representing Foreword’s trade readership—from across the country.
The complete list of Finalists can be found at:
https://www.forewordreviews.com/awards/finalists/2021/
“Being able to revisit the best of a year’s books—titles that are either familiar to us, or that we have the joy of seeing for the first time during judging—is always a pleasure,” says Editor-in-Chief Michelle Anne Schingler. “This year’s entrants represented a thrilling influx of books that we thoroughly enjoyed spending time with. We’re proud of every book that’s moving on to our finalist round.”
“Our goal for Foreword’s INDIES Book of the Year Awards is to be one of the premier programs for independent presses to be recognized for their work,” said Victoria Sutherland, publisher. “After 24 years, I continue to be so very proud of the integrity of our judging process and so grateful to our volunteer librarians and booksellers who will make the winner’s determination based on their knowledge of what their current reader patron pleasures are.”
“Histria Books is honored that Dracul – Of the Father has been recognized for this honor. The work of distinguished historian A.K. Brackob, the book tells the remarkable, never-before-told true story of Vlad Dracul, the father of Vlad the Impaler, an important figure in East European history,” said Dana Ungureanu, Manager of Histria Books. “We appreciate the important work that Foreword Reviews does to support independent publishers.”
As of July 1, 2022, titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group. For information on publishing with Histria Books, please visit HistriaBooks.com or contact us at info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Histria BooksContact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
Categories