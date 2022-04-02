BME688 Gas Sensor from Bosch Sensortec Featured in Sense Connect Control by Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Bosch Sensortec’s BME688 Gas Sensor in this month’s edition of Sense Connect Control.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, April 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring an intelligent gas sensor from Bosch Sensortec in the latest edition of Sense Connect Control.
The BME688 is an environmental sensor which includes an intelligent gas sensor. Developers can use the BME AI-Studio tool from Bosch Sensortec to train the sensor to recognize smells or combinations of gases that are relevant to their applications, as well as to measure humidity, temperature and pressure.
The BME688 gas sensor can detect vapors such as Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) and Volatile Sulfur Compounds (VSCs), as well as carbon monoxide, hydrogen, and other gases, even when they are present at very low levels. Low power consumption and a size of 3mm x 3mm x 0.9mm make the BME688 suitable for mobile and battery-operated devices.
The Bosch Sensortec BME688 is perfect for a wide range of applications, including breath analysis devices, smoke detection, gas detection and air quality measurement.
To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/ftm/security-and-encryption/bosch-sensortec-bme688-gas-sensor. To see the entire portfolio of Bosch products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Stay on top of all sensing and connectivity information in Sense Connect Control, a go-to e-newsletter by Future Electronics for engineers.
To see the entire portfolio of products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)
Fax: 514-693-6051
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
