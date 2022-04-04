NJ MED Has Published Its First 2022 World Best-Educated Country Top 20 Poll
Washington, DC, April 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NJ MED (New Jersey Minority Educational Development) has released its annual pre-season education rankings, which picks the top 20 education systems in the world. This year's rankings were determined by each country's ability to provide students with remote learning opportunities.
"The world is changing," remarked Mr. Albert Mitchell II, CEO/Founder of NJ MED. The only way to keep track of what's going on and when it'll end is to reinvest in education. In other words, the better educated your populace is, the better informed they will be.
"If countries have a 50% increase in offsite learning, they are prepared to keep their students up to date with current learning conditions," Mr. Mitchell II continued, "whereas if a country has only a 10% increase in offsite learning platforms, the chances of students staying up to date are reduced."
This year's favorite has been determined to be South Korea. Followed by France, the United States, Japan, and Denmark round out the top five countries. The top ten countries are Australia, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and Germany.
The complete rankings can be found on NJ MED’s website, https://worldtop20.org/worldbesteducationsystem. If you have any questions, please contact Mr. Shomar Moore at NJ MED.
Contact
New Jersey Minority Educational DevelopmentContact
Shomari Moore
856-541-3926
www.worldtop20.org
