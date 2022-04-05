Wireless Experts Opens Atlanta Offfice-Brings Wireless Cost Managent Solutions to the Doutheast
Atlanta, GA, April 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Wireless Experts has expanded its consulting services operations to Atlanta, GA to provide more personalized contact in the southeast with organizations interested in the United State’s premier wireless cost reduction services.
"Effective management of wireless resources requires more than analyzing a monthly bill. It requires expertise in finding high-level savings resulting from outsource cost reduction analysis of what is paid (to a vendor) to have a continuous detailed understanding of every way wireless equipment usage and related activities/processes affects operations," said Steven (Steve) Beeferman, Director, Corporate Wireless Management Solutions, who heads up the new location.
For over 20 years, Wireless Experts has been providing a comprehensive incentivized solution to help major companies save money and optimize their wireless device usage while solely being paid from the savings generated by its work. "From a line-by-line analysis of wireless bills, to producing an ongoing monthly reporting of custom-detailed wireless usage information, to assisting internal staff in spending more time on their primary business mission and not on wireless management, Wireless Experts saves time not just money. That sets it apart from our competitors,” said Steve Scarano, Wireless Experts’ President.
Steven Beeferman, Director, Corporate Wireless Management Solutions, added: “Whether an organization is spending $35,000 or $350,000 or $3.5 million dollars per month on wireless devices and services, not having an effective ongoing wireless cost and control system means lost profits. What’s better is that Wireless Experts services are paid through savings. Companies can learn specifically what those savings can initially be through our free analysis of an organization’s last three months wireless bills”.
Organizations interested in the possibilities Wireless Experts can bring to their operation by providing 30 minutes to Wireless Experts to learn how they can reduce wireless costs from 40% to over 60%, even while staying with the same wireless carrier. The company provides 28 distinct services to help do that using using an exclusive 13 step process that they implement, once they're engaged with a client.
About Wireless Experts-The nation’s leading wireless cost reduction firm which has for over 20 years successfully helped over 1,000 companies across the United States permanently reduce their cellular phone costs by 40% to over 60%, even while staying with the same wireless carrier.
For further information or arrange an introductory call contact Steven Beeferman, Wireless Experts LLC 404-538-2067 or email steven.beeferman@wirelessexperts.us.
