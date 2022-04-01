Cal Coast Cares Foundation Launches Campaign to Benefit Local Teachers and Students
San Diego, CA, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Cal Coast Cares Foundation is kicking off a new campaign, Spark Success, to help provide local educator grants and student scholarships for college-bound high school seniors, current college students and former or current foster students in San Diego or Riverside counties.
From April 1 through May 7, community members can visit any local Cal Coast branch to purchase a paper star in the amount of $1, $5, or $10 which will be displayed throughout the campaign. Online donations can also be made through the Spark Success webpage: calcoastcu.org/sparksuccess. By design, Spark Success culminates during National Teacher Appreciation week as a way to honor the lasting positive impact that teachers make on the lives of students.
“One hundred percent of the Spark Success donations will go toward funding the Cal Coast Cares Foundation’s scholarships and grants program,” said Nickie Behdin, foundation and school partnerships manager. “The foundation has committed to awarding $200,000 this year, with Cal Coast Credit Union donating $50,000 as in past years. We know these funds will be impactful for innovative classroom learning as well as providing much-need financial support toward students’ goals and dreams of graduating from college.”
All donations made for the Spark Success campaign will be matched dollar for dollar up to $5,000 by California Coast Credit Union.
Established in 2015, the Cal Coast Cares Foundation is a non-profit organization that provides scholarship opportunities for local students and grants for educators. Learn more about the Cal Coast Cares Foundation here: https://bit.ly/3gSrjtZ.
About California Coast Credit Union
Established by San Diego teachers in 1929, California Coast Credit Union is the longest-serving financial institution based in San Diego County. With more than $3 billion in assets, the credit union serves nearly 200,000 members through its local network of 26 branches and 60 shared branch locations, and 30,000 fee-free ATMs nationwide. California Coast is not-for-profit, provides no-cost financial education for adults and youth, and is committed to improving the lives of its members and others in the community. Anyone who lives or works in San Diego or Riverside counties can be a member. For more information, visit www.calcoastcu.org or call (877) 495-1600.
