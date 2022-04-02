Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Carole Herder Presents at Equine Affaire in Ohio April 7-10, 2022

Join Cavallo’s President Carole Herder and CEO Greg Giles will be at the 2022 Equine Affaire, April 7 through 10, 2022 at the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus, Ohio. Herder presents two educational talks during the expo and both Herder and Giles will be available for consultation at their Cavallo booth, #604 in the Bricker Building.