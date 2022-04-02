Cavallo Horse & Rider’s Carole Herder Presents at Equine Affaire in Ohio April 7-10, 2022
Columbus, OH, April 02, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Join Cavallo’s President Carole Herder and CEO Greg Giles will be at the 2022 Equine Affaire (https://equineaffaire.com), April 7 through 10, 2022 at the Ohio Exposition Center in Columbus, Ohio. Herder will present two educational talks during the expo and both Herder and Giles will be available for consultation at their Cavallo booth, #604 in the Bricker Building (https://www.cavallo-inc.com).
Herder has presented at Equine Affaire numerous times and enjoys meeting horse owners in person. “It’s great to be getting back out in the world again,” she says. “I look forward to seeing everyone’s happy faces.”
The Schedule:
Thursday April 7, 2022: Understanding Hoof Function to Help Ward off Problems such as Laminitis, Navicular Disease, Skeletal and Muscular Fitness, Gut Health, Etc. Held on the Seminar Stage in the Voinovich Center at 2:00 p.m.
Friday April 8, 2022: Hoof Function, Laminitis and Hoof Boots: How Lameness and Disease Can Be Controlled and Cured. Held on the Seminar Stage in the Voinovich Center at 3:00 p.m.
Download the full schedule here: https://equineaffaire.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/22-OH-Schedule-030722.pdf
About Carole Herder:
Herder is President and founder of Cavallo Horse & Rider, Inc. a company based in Roberts Creek, British Columbia that specializes in developing and distributing innovative comfort and protection products for horses and riders. Herder holds a degree in business administration from Grant MacEwan University in Edmonton, Alberta, and has taken courses in hoof anatomy with an emphasis on function and physics. She possesses a true passion for studying and promoting the comfort of horses and believes that caring for hooves naturally and keeping horses barefoot is best. Herder developed the line of Cavallo Horse Boots to meet the needs of horses ridden on terrain that the bare hoof is not conditioned to and designed the Total Comfort System Saddle Pads to address the sore backs of horses ridden under saddle. She presents clinics worldwide and strives to educate horse owners while also identifying, designing, and manufacturing new products for horses and the people who care for them. Carole Herder won the Royal Bank of Canada Western Trail Blazer Woman Entrepreneur of The Year Award. She is the co-author of The Cavallo Barefoot Trim, and the author of Hoofprints on the Journey, and the international bestseller There are No Horseshoes in Heaven. In her spare time, she enjoys barrel racing and trail riding on her Quarter Horse mare.
The Cavallo website is loaded with research, testimonials, and FAQs to help guide you as you transition to barefoot and prepare to ride in any sport. Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com for more help or join the discussion on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CavalloHoofboots. Sign up here for Cavallo's free newsletter and special community discounts: https://www.cavallo-inc.com/CavalloNews
Visit https://www.cavallo-inc.com to learn about the full line of Cavallo Horse & Rider products. Call toll-free from the USA or Canada: (877) 818-0037.
