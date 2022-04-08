12Digits' Amps Up Second Album "He Survived"
12Digits' marketing campaign for his second album is a big one.
Waterloo, IA, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Quite the opposition of his debut release Rising's minimalist marketing style, 12Digits' has announced his second album's footing to be released in April and hasn't stopped announcing since.
April 2nd was confirmation. April 5th saw the artist reveal a countdown of ten days. Now, it is reported that the album cover will be released on the 11th, four days prior to the album's release.
Again distributed by Live Free, it is worth noting that 12Digits' debut album gained notable critical acclaim. It's also worth noting a film based around the album, essentially a prolonged music video, was released around that first album's time frame with no mention.
Notable in of itself is that this made 12Digits' the first album to have a debut album come equipped as a "visual album." While his album didn't manage to hit the mark they were anticipating, fifty thousand streams, it did put a dent in twenty thousand, and, by the looks of it, they're wanting to try again with the second album.
He Survived is being issued to stream everywhere on April 15th.
Contact
Live FreeContact
Mike Barkhoff
319-429-6975
www.moviemanmike.com
