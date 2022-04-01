Active World Club (AWC) Ops Chief Beau Kelley to Speak at Crypto World Con in Miami, April 1
Miami, FL, April 01, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CryptoWorldCon (CWC), the Largest Conference Focused on Blockchain, Crypto, NFT, Metaverse begins April 1. The event will host high-profile individuals, companies, investors, and organizations leading the Blockchain, Cryptocurrency, Gaming and NFT revolution.
Active World Club (AWC) Chief of Operations, Beau Kelley will speak on the opening day of the conference. AWC is a platform created to decentralize, democratize and demystify finance and other opportunities through the use of cryptocurrencies.
Last fall, AWC launched the Active World Rewards Token or AWRT, (www.AWRTToken.com), its native rewards token for the AWC ecosystem of Video Gaming, Sports Betting, Casino Gaming, Auctions and NFT’s. AWRT was just approved to list on the STEX Exchange and expects others exchange listings to follow in the near term.
Today, AWC and its club members enter the heart of the cryptocurrency world as a key sponsor and presenter at Crypto World Con in Miami. Mr. Kelley will speak to the crowd about the value and benefits of the Active World Club, the AWRT rewards token and how to access and capitalize on emerging crypto opportunities while mitigating the intense risk associated with the crypto space by utilizing the Active World Club model.
The crypto industry remains risky. Just this week over $600 Million was stolen from the popular play to earn crypto game Axie Infinity. A recent report by Chainalisys suggested that crypto scammers stole over $14 Billion dollars in 2021. The reality of the crypto industry today is that going it alone is a very risky proposition. Hence, the reason Active World Club was created. In a club environment, the members have access to both the financial and intellectual capital of its members to address concerns or uncertainty before making a decision. In AWC, the clubs founding members have directly invested and managed hundreds of millions of dollars in previous ventures. This knowledge and experience are an invaluable part of the club and will continue to help its member navigate this exciting new world of crypto.
