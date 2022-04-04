The Nurses Pub Club Delivers Cultural Capital to LAUSD for Future Medical Professionals
Grant Funding Provides Resources for Launch of Nurses Pub Club After-School Program
Los Angeles, CA, April 04, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In partnership with Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) and HEET Community of Schools (HEET CoS), the Nurses Pub is delivering cultural capital to students through The Nurses Pub Club After School Program. Students who are interested in becoming nurses, doctors, pharmacists, dentists, anesthesiologists, surgeons, therapists or any other type of medical professional will have first-hand opportunities to learn the logistics for becoming successful medical practitioners.
The Nurses Pub, a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2018, has the sole mission to guide students into nursing. CEO Mona Clayton, a registered nurse, saw the opportunity to expand programming to develop an all-inclusive platform for students who lack knowledge of what is needed to break into various medical professions.
Clayton said, "When I attended high school, although I was a stellar science student, the counselor advised me to become a secretary." Clayton now considers her purpose to be guiding students like herself who grew up in the inner city environment to be a vehicle for change. "Many students from the inner cities do not have the promise of the same cultural capital that those from other communities may have, and this program will be a change agent for promising medical professionals," according to Clayton.
The program will launch serving students from Crenshaw, Dorsey and Washington Preparatory Complex of Schools which offers a variety of incentives for students to obtain first-hand career literacy from a wide array of professional speakers and guidance counselors to teach students the ins and outs of entering medical school and other programs, tell them what human resource services offer, and provide information on how to be successful in interviews, as well as giving resume guidance, additional literature, and CPR certification provided by The American Red Cross and many other significant resources.
"I am thankful for the HEET Leadership team and the principals who saw the vision for the future of the students and for supporting this much needed program to help students thrive in the pursuit of cultural capital," says Clayton.
For further information on or for an interview with Ms. Clayton, please email: thenursespubclub@gmail.com or call 562-537-1646 Website: https://www.thenursespub.org.
The Nurses Pub, a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2018, has the sole mission to guide students into nursing. CEO Mona Clayton, a registered nurse, saw the opportunity to expand programming to develop an all-inclusive platform for students who lack knowledge of what is needed to break into various medical professions.
Clayton said, "When I attended high school, although I was a stellar science student, the counselor advised me to become a secretary." Clayton now considers her purpose to be guiding students like herself who grew up in the inner city environment to be a vehicle for change. "Many students from the inner cities do not have the promise of the same cultural capital that those from other communities may have, and this program will be a change agent for promising medical professionals," according to Clayton.
The program will launch serving students from Crenshaw, Dorsey and Washington Preparatory Complex of Schools which offers a variety of incentives for students to obtain first-hand career literacy from a wide array of professional speakers and guidance counselors to teach students the ins and outs of entering medical school and other programs, tell them what human resource services offer, and provide information on how to be successful in interviews, as well as giving resume guidance, additional literature, and CPR certification provided by The American Red Cross and many other significant resources.
"I am thankful for the HEET Leadership team and the principals who saw the vision for the future of the students and for supporting this much needed program to help students thrive in the pursuit of cultural capital," says Clayton.
For further information on or for an interview with Ms. Clayton, please email: thenursespubclub@gmail.com or call 562-537-1646 Website: https://www.thenursespub.org.
Contact
The Nurses PubContact
Mona Clayton
562-537-1646
www.thenursespub.org
Eboni Pace
562-537-1646
thenursespubclub@gmail.com
Mona Clayton
562-537-1646
www.thenursespub.org
Eboni Pace
562-537-1646
thenursespubclub@gmail.com
Categories