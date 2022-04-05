The Global Media Style Guide on Islam Launches

The Media Style Guide (MSG) on April 4, launched its major new initiative, the Global Media Style Guide on Islam (MSG-I), designed to help the world's media, governments and academia present Islam and Muslims accurately, authentically and with accountability. The launch coincides with the start of the Islamic holy month of Ramadan and 1,400 years since the start of the Islamic civilization in 622 C.E.