Billy Ray Charles and inRchild Explain Why They're Blue for Something That’s Never Been
On Friday, April 8th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles by Billy Ray Charles and inRchild and host a book giveaway in honor of the two new singles.
Santa Clarita, CA, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, April 8th Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. The new singles will be by Billy Ray Charles and inRchild. In honor of the two new Digital Music Singles, Loveforce International will host a book giveaway.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is entitled “It’s Something That’s Never Been.” The music is lively and upbeat. It is in the R&B / Soul genre. The lyrics are about the political situation in the United States. they home in on the political division in the wake of the Trump era. They also express a desire for harmony and justice for the downtrodden in America.
The New Digital Music single by inRchild is entitled “Blue.” The music is upbeat. It is in the Old School Country genre. The lyrics are simple. They focus on the sadness someone can feel when frustrated by someone who doesn’t love them back.
The book being given away is the e-book version of The Mark Wilkins Reader 2. The book is an anthology which consists of different writings from seven different books by Mark Wilkins. The selections include humor, horror, fiction, nonfiction written as fiction and song lyrics. The subjects of the writing include a Rock and Roll star, a gangster, a ghost train, a teenager that doesn’t fit in and an inquisitive fool.
“Offbeat yet interesting seems to be the theme of this week's offerings,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The two singles we are releasing this week both have upbeat music and pensive lyrics. The book is full of interesting off-beat stories,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, April 8th only, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
