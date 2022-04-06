CodeRiders is Among This March's Best Web Design Companies
CodeRiders provides certified UI/UX designers and software engineers. It is one of the best web design and development companies by a leading tech directory DesignRush.
Bakersfield, CA, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The world’s leading B2B marketplace for connecting businesses with qualified software outsourcing companies has issued the March list of top web design companies. CodeRiders Software Development Company is in the world’s top 10 web design outsourcing companies by DesignRush.
The team CodeRiders was chosen based on a careful examination of one of the best tech directories, DesignRush. They made the list of the best web design companies based on the productive web design outsourcing services that increase online engagement and conversions of various companies worldwide.
Why does CodeRiders deserve to be among the top web design companies worldwide?
· The company provides high-quality design and software development outsourcing services.
· CodeRiders' UI/UX designers are well-prepared, skilled in working remotely, and know the tips and tricks of working with international partners.
· Hiring remote web designers from CodeRiders means working with designers that possess a great sense of creative, technical, graphic, and communication skills.
· CodeRiders' web designers can give constructive feedback and ideas when clients need them.
· CodeRiders' web designers can work on any project regardless of where it stands in (for example, the project should be built from scratch, redesign an entire website, etc.).
Besides providing qualified and highly-skilled web designers, CodeRiders' software engineers have a "sense of design." They easily communicate and cooperate with designers and sometimes perform some designer tasks themselves. This is also a huge driving factor to being among the top web design companies by the world's leading IT directories.
About CodeRiders
CodeRiders is an Armenia-based software outsourcing company. It has been in the international IT industry for 9 years. Currently team CodeRiders consists of 16 software engineers, UI/UX designers, and a business development department. Most of its team members have started their careers with CodeRiders and share a sense of strong team spirit. This company culture is one of CodeRiders' strong advantages that is highly appreciated by clients.
CodeRiders' software development outsourcing services include:
· Web development and design
· Custom software development
· Software outsourcing and outstaffing
· Mobile app development and design
Here is one of their client’s review:
Binary City found that CodeRiders was a very efficient software development house, and were very responsive to our communication. The management team went out of their way to remain fair and open to any negotiations that needed to occur throughout the project. CodeRiders was also very happy to obliged to all Binary City’s strict security and privacy policies that needed to be enforced on this project. CodeRiders’ management team were eager and willing to listen to Binary City’s team, especially the management team, when conflicting matters arose during the project. It was a pleasure to be able to straighten out such issues on such a level. Binary City looks forward to align new projects with CodeRiders that we can work on together in the future.
Development department coordinator
Binary City
Gideon Van Den Berg
CodeRiders' other recognition, awards, nominations
Due to the quality of CodeRiders' software engineers, UI/UX designers, and positive reviews, the company is included in the following charts:
• Best Software Development Partner by EuroAsian Startup Awards
• Best Custom Software Development Companies by Clutch.co
• Top PHP Development Company by TechReviewer.co
• Top Armenian Software Outsourcing Companies by BestStartup.Asia
• Best Software Development Companies by TopDevelopers
• Top Web Development Companies by DesignRush
• Top Software Companies by TDA
• Best Tech Service and Solution Providers by GoodFirms
Why do international companies choose CodeRiders to build bespoke software?
• Affordable prices and high-quality service go hand-in-hand.
• Team CodeRiders can work on the project regardless of its stage of the software development lifecycle. They can start building and designing custom software from scratch, working on maintenance and support, adding new features to an already-existing software, fixing issues, etc.
• CodeRiders' remote software engineers and designers have started their career paths with CodeRiders. Most of them are graduates of CodeRiders software development school. They all have their unique working style and know the keys to effective teamwork. So they build projects more quickly and do not offer unnecessary resources.
• Clients have an opportunity to hire remote software developers and web designers quickly. CodeRiders has a big talent pool, and if clients need more labor, CodeRiders can easily add new team members who will be prepared to work effectively without wasting time.
• Clients can directly work with their software developers and designers. Clients will be convinced that they will have no communication or language issues even without hiring PMs.
• Team CodeRiders has good business development specialists. They are ready to discuss projects, offer solutions for quicker and more beneficial software development, share their professional opinion free of charge.
• Team CodeRiders offers the latest tech stack.
• Clients can test the developers and UI/UX designers before working with them (interviews, test tasks, etc.).
Contact
Srbuhi Avetisyan
+374122013011
http://www.coderiders.am/
info@coderiders.am
