UK Brand ONK Launches Exclusive Platinum Jubilee Fashion Straps
London, United Kingdom, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- For this year’s Platinum Jubilee, events’ organisers and street party attendees can not only celebrate HM The Queen’s 70 years on the throne, but complement their dress with a cleverly designed Union Jack lanyard phone strap made exclusively by Somerset based brand, ONK Wear.
The homegrown British brand – an offshoot of the style-savvy baby-rein maker ONK - has produced a collection of affordable, interchangeable lanyard, bag and phone straps. Ranging from holiday-inspired hibiscus print and luxury style gold chain set against a rich black to on-trend leopard print and patriotic Union Jack, prices start at just £9.99.
“Clip on, clip off – these are happy straps, designed to bring the joy, and match your mood. I switch mine every day!” says ONK Wear founder, Kate Lovell. “The Union Jack print straps have been made especially for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee – bold and bright, they’re a wearable way to fly the flag for The Queen and support a small British business.”
What’s more, 10% of all profits are currently donated to the Disaster Emergency Committee to support Ukrainian aid. Find your favourites at wear.onk-uk.com.
Kate Lovell
+442032867073
https://www.onk-uk.com
