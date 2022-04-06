Argus Broker Affiliates Announce Sale of Washington Self Storage Facility
Spokane, WA, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Ryan Layton of AREA Commercial RE and Thomas Wolter of RE/MAX Integrity are pleased to announce the sale of Fairchild Mini Storage in West Spokane, Washington. This newly built asset has 297 total units across 10 acres in one of the nation's hottest storage markets. The Regional buyer is acquiring a facility with further room to expand and a huge upside in rate growth. The facility was built in 1994 and has 43,140 NRSF with third-party management in place.
The facility sits in an area with an average household income of $67,000 and over 19,000 people live within a five-mile radius of the property. The local area is rapidly growing at an estimated rate of over 10 percent. Fairchild Mini Storage is also located near the entrance of the Fairchild Air Force Base. As of the closing date, the facility was +78% occupied.
Ryan Layton is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate covering Eastern Washington and Northern Idaho, he can be reached at 509-435-2424. Thomas Wolter is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate covering Western Washington, he can be reached at 206-200-3325.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
