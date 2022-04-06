Argus Broker Affiliate Announces Sale of New Hampshire Self Storage Facility
Joe Mendola of NAI Norwood Group is pleased to announce the sale of a self-storage facility in Concord, the state capital of New Hampshire.
Bedford, NH, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Joe Mendola of NAI Norwood Group is pleased to announce the sale of a self-storage facility in Concord, the state capital of New Hampshire. The facility offers 385 units, an office, a separate apartment, and there is some room on the site for expansion. The facility was purchased by a private equity firm. The site has great visibility on the most heavily traveled road in the retail section of the city, it is also in close proximity to the Steeplegate Mall. After the Mall was built the zoning changed so that no more self-storage facilities could be built in this section of town. The zoning provides strong barriers to entry for storage, making this location quite unique.
Joe Mendola is the Argus Self Storage Advisors broker affiliate representing Northern New England. He can be reached at 603-668-7000 x203.
Based in Denver, Colorado, Argus Self Storage Advisors was formed in 1994 to assist owners and investors of self-storage with their real estate needs. Through the years, Argus has assembled a network of real estate brokers experienced in self-storage and income property investments. Now the largest self-storage brokerage network in the United States, Argus has 36 Broker Affiliates covering nearly 40 markets. These brokers are able to meet the needs of self storage investors and owners whether it is acting as a buyer’s agent or listing and marketing a property. For more information call 1-800-55-STORE or visit www.argus-selfstorage.com.
