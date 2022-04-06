"I Am More Than My Hair" by Nationally-Recognized Filmmaker Alyscia Cunningham to Debut at Prestigious Black Film Festival
The Maryland native’s candid documentary, which challenge’s today’s beauty standards and promotes self-empowerment, will screen at the Pan African Film Festival in April.
Silver Spring, MD, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- “I Am More than My Hair” by Alyscia Cunningham is slated to debut at another leading film festival highlighting talented Black filmmakers. Her documentary will screen at the 30th annual Pan African Film Festival in Los Angeles, California this month. The Maryland native is both humbled and honored for her film to have been selected.
“This is the first time my film was selected for a prestigious festival, so I am honored. I am also looking forward to having the opportunity to compare it to the experience of smaller local festivals. I'm excited to see how it all goes,” Cunningham said.
"I Am More Than My Hair" is a documentary short that includes interviews with women who’ve experienced hair loss due to a health-related condition and their journey of self-empowerment to see beauty beyond the media’s standards.
Created by Hollywood veterans Danny Glover, the late Ja’Net DuBois, and Ayuko Babu, the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) is the biggest Black film and arts festival in the United States. Since 1992, PAFF has attracted filmmakers, artists, and unique craftspeople from over 40 countries and 6 continents to showcase their pivotal work and talent. Cunningham is proud to be among them.
“I look forward to being in attendance, especially given that the film festival experience after the pandemic hit has not been the same. I'm grateful for the option to participate virtually, but it's nothing like being in-person,” Cunningham said.
Due to the current rise of COVID cases in Los Angeles County, the Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF) recently announced that the festival won’t take place Feb. 8-21 as originally anticipated. Instead, the event has been rescheduled for April 19-May 1 at its flagship venues: the Directors Guild of America, Cinemark Baldwin Hills and XD and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.
The show times for Cunningham’s documentary at PAFF are April 26th and 30th in Short Doc Series 2 screening to take place at Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza 15 and XD, 4030 Marlton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008.
Although it may seem unfortunate, the recent Oscar incident has created a buzz and raised awareness about alopecia. Jada Pinkett Smith is one of the 21 million females in the US affected by the autoimmune condition, which can occur suddenly or develop gradually over time. Cunningham produced "I Am More Than My Hair" as a platform to create awareness female hair loss.
In the meantime, Cunningham’s documentary continues to gain additional exposure at other leading venues around the country, including the Toronto Black Film Festival and Halifax Black Film Festival. San Diego Black Film Festival will also screen three of her documentaries – "I Am More Than My Hair" documentary and her two latest horror shorts "Annexation" and "Douen" – in the fall.
“I am not only elated to have all three films circulating the film festival circuit but also its of my favorite genres, documentary and horror,” Cunningham said. “Although the pandemic caused drastic changes, I took advantage of all opportunities and wrote, directed and produced two films in 2021. I am extremely proud of myself for stepping out of my comfort zone and trying something new.”
For more information about Cunningham visit www.Alyscia.com To register for "I Am More Than My Hair" film screening on April 26th, visit https://paff.eventive.org/schedule/624117727be1700055b5b795 and for April 30th, visit https://paff.eventive.org/schedule/62411800a7add80044a815fb.
“This is the first time my film was selected for a prestigious festival, so I am honored. I am also looking forward to having the opportunity to compare it to the experience of smaller local festivals. I'm excited to see how it all goes,” Cunningham said.
"I Am More Than My Hair" is a documentary short that includes interviews with women who’ve experienced hair loss due to a health-related condition and their journey of self-empowerment to see beauty beyond the media’s standards.
Created by Hollywood veterans Danny Glover, the late Ja’Net DuBois, and Ayuko Babu, the Pan African Film Festival (PAFF) is the biggest Black film and arts festival in the United States. Since 1992, PAFF has attracted filmmakers, artists, and unique craftspeople from over 40 countries and 6 continents to showcase their pivotal work and talent. Cunningham is proud to be among them.
“I look forward to being in attendance, especially given that the film festival experience after the pandemic hit has not been the same. I'm grateful for the option to participate virtually, but it's nothing like being in-person,” Cunningham said.
Due to the current rise of COVID cases in Los Angeles County, the Pan African Film and Arts Festival (PAFF) recently announced that the festival won’t take place Feb. 8-21 as originally anticipated. Instead, the event has been rescheduled for April 19-May 1 at its flagship venues: the Directors Guild of America, Cinemark Baldwin Hills and XD and Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza.
The show times for Cunningham’s documentary at PAFF are April 26th and 30th in Short Doc Series 2 screening to take place at Cinemark Baldwin Hills Crenshaw Plaza 15 and XD, 4030 Marlton Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008.
Although it may seem unfortunate, the recent Oscar incident has created a buzz and raised awareness about alopecia. Jada Pinkett Smith is one of the 21 million females in the US affected by the autoimmune condition, which can occur suddenly or develop gradually over time. Cunningham produced "I Am More Than My Hair" as a platform to create awareness female hair loss.
In the meantime, Cunningham’s documentary continues to gain additional exposure at other leading venues around the country, including the Toronto Black Film Festival and Halifax Black Film Festival. San Diego Black Film Festival will also screen three of her documentaries – "I Am More Than My Hair" documentary and her two latest horror shorts "Annexation" and "Douen" – in the fall.
“I am not only elated to have all three films circulating the film festival circuit but also its of my favorite genres, documentary and horror,” Cunningham said. “Although the pandemic caused drastic changes, I took advantage of all opportunities and wrote, directed and produced two films in 2021. I am extremely proud of myself for stepping out of my comfort zone and trying something new.”
For more information about Cunningham visit www.Alyscia.com To register for "I Am More Than My Hair" film screening on April 26th, visit https://paff.eventive.org/schedule/624117727be1700055b5b795 and for April 30th, visit https://paff.eventive.org/schedule/62411800a7add80044a815fb.
Contact
Her House MediaContact
Alyscia Cunningham
301-244-9658
www.herhousemedia.com
Alyscia Cunningham
301-244-9658
www.herhousemedia.com
Categories