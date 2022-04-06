THINKWARE Launches Easter Dash Cam Promotion
Announcement of the THINKWARE Easter Promotion, the dates the promotion will run through, the dash cams available for promotion, and where to find them.
San Francisco, CA, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- THINKWARE, a world-leading Korean dash cam brand, announced today Easter deals on seven of its flagship dash cams. The promotion will run April 4th - 24th, 2022, on the THINKWARE website, Amazon, Best Buy, and other specialty online retailers.
THINKWARE is offering sale pricing on seven dash cam models, including the F70, U1000,and Q800PRO models. The full list of dash cams available in the promotion are the following:
● F70: An entry-level dash cam featuring Energy Saving Parking Recording
● X700: Offering an easy to navigate touch screen, full HD two-channel, advanced driver assistance, parking surveillance mode, and more
● F200PRO: A versatile mid-range FHD dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi
● Q800PRO: Capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440p and advanced driver assistance system supported
● U1000: Delivers sharp native 4K-2K video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), and super night vision technology
● M1 Motorsports Cam: Built with the outdoors in mind, this is THINKWARE’s first of its kind camera designed for motorcycles, ATVs, and UTVs
● X1000: Offers Super Night Vision 3.0, 2K QHD footage front+rear, 5.14MP Sony STARVIS IMX 335 image sensor enhanced with Ultra Night Vision & Auto HDR technology, and parking surveillance mode
“The Easter season brings people together near and far, which often means hitting the roads to visit family and friends,” said a THINKWARE representative. “THINKWARE’s Easter promotion helps make that trip a little easier, offering great prices on our latest dash cams that come equipped with high end safety features and best-in-class video quality that THINKWARE is known for.”
For more information, visit the Thinkware website at www.thinkware.com.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
For more information, visit the Thinkware website at www.thinkware.com.
Contact
Joao Goncalves
+1-415-574-9492
www.thinkware.com
