CS Odessa Announces ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 15 Update
Users of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM will experience enhanced capabilities and improved functionality with the new update for Windows and macOS.
Odessa, Ukraine, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CS Odessa is pleased to announce the release of an update for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 15. Continuing the user-oriented policy, the ConceptDraw development team is committed to supporting people in advancing their business, so the current update summarizes a number of user suggestions and remarks.
This update for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM brings it to version 15.1 and is featured with a set of improvements. Also, the update includes a pack of some quality issues fixes.
Improved Grid Setup. The Grid option helps to align shapes within the drawing. Grid is comprised of customizable square cells. At the request of users, the range of possible cell sizes has been expanded.
Improved Connectors Selection. Connectors are used to connect objects on the document page. They are one of the most important elements of any diagram. Now you can simplify the editing of multiple connectors on your drawing with the help of an improved selection feature.
Improved Format Painter tool. The Format Painter button copies the formatting from an object and applies it to another object that you select. Now you can apply the formatting to several objects sequentially. Just click the button once and apply it as many times as needed. To turn off the function, press ESC.
Export to HTML improved. An improved option allows you to save hyperlinks of objects to other files and documents DIAGRAM.
Cut Edges and Ad Vertex tools improved. The vertex and edge cut tools are used to reshape existing geometries by adding vertices and cuts to the geometries. Now, these functions are performed more accurately and clearly.
The update to DIAGRAM 15.1 is available at no charge for ConceptDraw DIAGRAM 15 and ConceptDraw OFFICE 8 users. Owners of ConceptDraw DIAGRAM’s earlier versions are eligible to upgrade their software to the latest release at a special upgrade price.
https://www.conceptdraw.com/products/drawing-tool
Operating Systems Supported
macOS 10.15 (Catalina), 11 (Big Sur), and 12 (Monterey)
Windows 8.1 and 10 (64-bit certified)
Contact
Anna Korlyakova
+1 (877) 441-1150
www.conceptdraw.com
