NIX United Participating in Swift Heroes
Jane Bondar, iOS Tech Lead, will represent NIX United at the Swift Heroes conference in Italy on the 7-8th of April, 2022. Jane began her IT career as an iOS developer 8 years ago. She currently oversees a team of over 30 engineers and focuses on management and consulting, but she still likes to roll up her sleeves and code on occasion.
Turin, Italy, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Their expert will cover UI/UX basics for iOS developers, as well as the importance of grasping design fundamentals such as color theory and typography for developers and understanding the value these can add to products. She will also demonstrate what these essentials are, starting with covering Apple Human Interface principles and moving on to the intricacies of color and typography usage. Jane will uncover how to read mockups provided by a partner designer in order to comprehend the layout concepts behind them and avoid making mistakes when applying the design. Finally, she'll go through crucial UX principles including loading, empty states, and seeking authorization from system resources — all of which are frequently misused by developers, resulting in poor user experience.
Swift Heroes is a conference for developers, designers, and project managers at all levels of experience with the Swift ecosystem. Held in Turin, Italy, Swift Heroes will be broadcast live across the world. The conference will be hosted at the spectacular Museo Nazionale dell'Automobile, as a shining tribute to the city's strong automotive ties.
Where
Main Stage, Museo Nazionale dell'Automobile, Turin
When
Friday, 8th April, 2 PM
