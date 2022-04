NIX United Participating in Swift Heroes

Turin, Italy, April 07, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Their expert will cover UI/UX basics for iOS developers, as well as the importance of grasping design fundamentals such as color theory and typography for developers and understanding the value these can add to products. She will also demonstrate what these essentials are, starting with covering Apple Human Interface principles and moving on to the intricacies of color and typography usage. Jane will uncover how to read mockups provided by a partner designer in order to comprehend the layout concepts behind them and avoid making mistakes when applying the design. Finally, she'll go through crucial UX principles including loading, empty states, and seeking authorization from system resources — all of which are frequently misused by developers, resulting in poor user experience.Swift Heroes is a conference for developers, designers, and project managers at all levels of experience with the Swift ecosystem. Held in Turin, Italy, Swift Heroes will be broadcast live across the world. The conference will be hosted at the spectacular Museo Nazionale dell'Automobile, as a shining tribute to the city's strong automotive ties.WhereMain Stage, Museo Nazionale dell'Automobile, TurinWhenFriday, 8th April, 2 PM