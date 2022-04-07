River Tree Arts Presents "Highlight: A Community Art Show"
Kennebunk, ME, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Save the date for the River Tree Arts community art show “Highlight.” The show will put the spotlight on visual artists throughout the entire community. Pieces in the show will be available for purchase both in-person and online and all proceeds will go directly to the artists. The opening reception is scheduled for Friday, May 27th from 6-8pm. Afterwards, the show will run until June 17th. Be sure to check rivertreegallery.org for more details as they become available, including opening reception details, additional viewing opportunities, purchasing information, etc.
River Tree Arts, a nonprofit community arts center located in Kennebunk, Maine, serves over 700 students of all ages annually. The students take private or group music lessons, theater workshops, dance classes, and a variety of visual art classes throughout the year. Scholarships are available to make arts experiences accessible to all.
Schedule of Events:
Opening Reception
Friday, May 27th | 6-8pm (tentative)
Show Open
Friday, May 27th - Friday, June 17th | See website for viewing hours and opportunities.
Questions:
To learn more, please visit rivertreegallery.org/ or email gallery@rivertreearts.org
River Tree Arts / 35 Western Ave, Kennebunk Maine 04043 / rivertreearts.org
Contact
Cathryn Majorossy
207-967-9120
rivertreegallery.org
