CEE’s Annual Congressional Luncheon is April 28
Upcoming Zoom event to focus on STEM education.
McLean, VA, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Center for Excellence in Education (CEE) will host its Annual Congressional Luncheon by Zoom on Thursday, April 28 from Noon-2 p.m. ET. The luncheon will bring together luminaries in the public and private sectors, friends of CEE, and alumni of the Center's science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) programs to hear from CEE’s Honorary Trustees, Congressional members, and program alumni speak about the importance of science and technology.
CEE Honorary Trustees US Senator Jacky Rosen (Nevada), US Senator Todd Young (Indiana), US Representative Neal Dunn (Florida), and US Representative Scott Peters (California) will provide remarks. US Senator Joe Manchin (West Virginia) will also give remarks by video.
"This exciting event brings together the Center's amazing alumni, donors, and friends to spotlight how science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education is helping to assure future U.S. scientific and technological leadership in the global community," said Joann P. DiGennaro, CEE's President.
To RSVP for the event, go to https://www.cee.org/2022-congressional-luncheon .
About the Center for Excellence in Education
CEE, a 501(c)(3) charitable non-profit, was founded in 1983 by the late Admiral H.G. Rickover and Joann P. DiGennaro, President of the Center. The Center’s mission is to nurture high school and university scholars to careers of excellence and leadership in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), and to encourage collaboration between and among scientific and technological leaders in the global community. CEE sponsors the Research Science Institute (RSI), STEM Lyceums, Teacher Enrichment Program (TEP), and USA Biolympiad (USABO). CEE programs are provided cost-free to participating students and teachers. The Center works closely with educational institutions, private foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals. For more information, visit www.cee.org.
