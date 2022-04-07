Solar Power Supply Celebrates Seventh Year in Business with a Free Special Upgrade Inverter Promotion
Solar Power Supply, established in 2015 and based in Southern California is celebrating its seventh year in business. With its success in the solar industry, the company is offering a free all-in-one inverter upgrade for every solar energy system purchase in the month of April. The SolarEdge upgrade hub is EV, battery backup, and generator ready and has a retail value of $2,400.
Corona, CA, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Solar Power Supply, a leading provider of solar energy systems in Southern California, today announced a special promotion for the month of April in celebration of its seventh-year anniversary in business. For an entire month all new purchased systems using the SolarEdge string inverter will include a free upgrade to the SolarEdge Energy All-in-One hub with electric vehicle connectivity, battery backup ready, and backup generator ready. The installations will also include a 25-foot EV connector at no additional charge. The month-long promotion has an equivalent value of $2,400.
“We’re extremely blessed to be in a thriving business that helps in creating a cleaner, more sustainable future. We’re thankful to the many thousands of homeowners who've given us their trust in serving their solar power needs,” said Rudy Flores, president and CEO of Solar Power Supply. “We’re celebrating with this promotion which gives consumers that further incentive to advance their clean energy initiative with other technologies such as an electric vehicle and energy storage without having to add the connectivity cost in the future.”
Solar Power Supply, founded by Rudy Flores, drives the point that his company is not just about installing solar products into homes and businesses, but also to help create a future of affordable energy stability and cleaner lifestyle. Its focus is to educate consumers first to ensure they understand that the commitment to solar energy is a beneficial lifestyle change that will last for decades.
The company’s milestone is a testament to its commitment in the solar industry and to serving the Southern California community with affordable alternatives to energy. “We want consumers to know we’re in this business for the long run and that we stand behind our work and the products we install,” adds Flores.
Solar Power Supply offers a no-commitment quote. All solar systems are installed by the company and offer a multitude of products to choose from. It also offers low interest financing to qualified customers.
Established in 2015, Solar Power Supply is a leading solar energy products provider and installer servicing all of Southern California. It carries top leading solar products including REC, Solaria, Panasonic, SolarEdge, Enphase, and LG. Products and information on solar power solutions can be found at http://www.solarpowersupply.net
Sales Contact: Rudy Flores, (951) 338.8060 or support@solarpowersupply.net
Media Contact: Jaed Arzadon, (626) 775.5233 or jaed@solarpowersupply.net
