Solar Power Supply Celebrates Seventh Year in Business with a Free Special Upgrade Inverter Promotion

Solar Power Supply, established in 2015 and based in Southern California is celebrating its seventh year in business. With its success in the solar industry, the company is offering a free all-in-one inverter upgrade for every solar energy system purchase in the month of April. The SolarEdge upgrade hub is EV, battery backup, and generator ready and has a retail value of $2,400.