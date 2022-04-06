Axiomtek Launches the 21.5" Modular Touch Panel PC Designed for Interactive Viewing Experience in IoT Environments – The ITC210
The scalable ITC210 delivers near future-proof design with high interoperability and offers better viewing and co-working experience for a variety of uses in the smart retail and other light industries.
City of Industry, CA, April 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products, announces the launch of the ITC210, a 21.5-inch modular touch panel PC powered by Intel® Smart Display Module (Intel® SDM). The scalable ITC210 delivers near future-proof design with high interoperability and offers better viewing and co-working experience for a variety of use in the smart retail and other light industries.
The ITC210 is equipped with a 21.5-inch 1920 x 1080 display with 10-point projected capacitive touch, 250 nits of brightness, and a 16:9 aspect ratio. The slim bezel keeps its overall thickness under 50 mm yet offers an IPx4 metal frame structure for durability. Standard ports include a push-push microSD slot, HDMI, USB 3.0 port, and two USB 2.0 ports. There are two SDM modules to choose from, the SDM300S (Intel® SDM-S) and SDM500L (Intel® SDM-L); both of them are compatible with different CPUs, system memory and onboard graphics. Its swappable design allows for quick and easy installation, in-field system maintenance/replacement and CPU card upgrade. The touch panel PC is highly customizable - with choices of I/O modules for fast deployment.
“In Axiomtek’s modular panel PC product line, we offer a range of sizes and features. The ITC210 is a great addition to our product lineup to give our customers more choices to meet a variety of project demands. It also delivers a great viewing experience with its larger screen and graphical capabilities - and quick customization with its modular design. The product supports a wide variety of applications in retail, light industry, and healthcare industries,” said Alan Nieh, a Product Manager of the Intelligent Design Services Division at Axiomtek.
Axiomtek's ITC210 is now available for purchase. For more product information, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com/ or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
