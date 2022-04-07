Oxiline’s Smart Scale Measures Body Composition, Heart Rate and More
Miami, FL, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Oxiline™, leader in medical diagnostic equipment, launches Scale X Pro, an industry-recognized smart scale that measures 16 unique body measurements including weight, body mass index, and body fat percentage. The scale uses Echo™ technology—a unique set of bioimpedance sensors to send signals through the body and interpret them in real time—while syncing up to smart devices to track changes over time.
“The Scale X is one of our top-selling products, and we are so thankful for the loyalty of our customers,” said John Parrus, CTO of Oxiline. “This smart scale is fully automated and easy to use, giving our users a seamless experience.”
The Scale X Pro offers a complete body analysis with eight live readings on the scale display and eight more through the app. The user-friendly app interface allows for unlimited data storage and profiles, while providing visually-aesthetic charts to track body metrics.
“Our products are made with top-of-the-line materials so customers can ensure accuracy of scale results,” said Parrus. “The Scale X Pro is a fantastic device to use for all ages and lifestyle habits.”
Oxiline has racked up over 100,000 five-star reviews and has been featured in national publications including Biohealth, Healthline, and Medical News Today. The brand also offers a lifetime warranty, free shipping, and a 30-day money back guarantee to customers.
To learn more about the Scale X Pro or purchase, please visit the Oxiline website at oxiline.shop.
About Oxiline™
Oxiline™ specializes in top-of-the-line medical diagnostic equipment that provide accuracy and peace of mind to people of all ages and lifestyles.
Contact
OxilineContact
Abbey Jamron
(833) 694-5463
https://oxiline.shop
