Refugee Services of Texas Expands Lease at La Gran Plaza Office Tower
Forth Worth, TX, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Boxer Property, a Houston-based commercial real estate firm, is pleased to announce the multi-year lease expansion with Refugee Services of Texas for 6,576 square feet at La Gran Plaza in Fort Worth, TX.
Boxer Leasing Agent, Freddy Carrillo, negotiated the renewal with Evelyn Freeman Operations Coordinator with Refugee Services of Texas.
Evelyn commented, "We began our partnership with Boxer in 2016 and we are excited to renew our lease. Boxer offers superior customer service, which allows us to focus on the growth of our business."
Refugee Services of Texas (RST) serves refugees, asylees, individuals with Special Immigrant Visas, Cuban-Haitian entrants, Central American minors, survivors of human trafficking, and other vulnerable populations. In addition, RST works to facilitate partnerships with host communities to build a welcoming environment.
La Gran Plaza Office Tower has a rich cultural background and is home to a variety of national and local retailers. Customers can enjoy flexible lease terms, on-site property management, and convenient tenant tools available via website and mobile app. The dynamic workspace is conveniently located on the corner of South Freeway and Seminary, just North of Interstate 20 and South of Interstate 30 on I-35W in Fort Worth Texas.
About Boxer Property
Boxer Property is celebrating over 30 years as an innovative commercial real estate investment and management company. Boxer Property Management Corporation is a privately held firm based in Houston that manages, leases, and administers retail, medical, hospitality and office properties with over 15 million square feet across more than 140 locations, nationwide. For more information, visit BoxerProperty.com
Andy Hilditch
713-777-7368
www.boxerproperty.com
