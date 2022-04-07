Nebula Brands and Wissee Collaborates to Fuel a New Age of e-Commerce Growth with AI and Big Data
Seattle, WA, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nebula Brands, an Amazon Aggregator, and Wissee, a Seattle-based data intelligence platform announce strategic collaboration to unleash the power of AI and big data for the next generation of e-commerce and social commerce brands.
The consumer landscape is changing in the most unpredictable and dramatic ways. Brands need to be where their customers are, or they lose the market share fast. The consumers on social media platforms: 81% of shoppers research products on Instagram and Facebook; 75 % of Instagram users have made purchase decisions after seeing influencers’ postings; and 35%+ of shoppers share their reviews on products on social media (source: https://blog.hootsuite.com/instagram-statistics/).
“The demand for this new age of precision marketing is shifting from focusing on digitalizing processes to more in-depth and actionable insights for smarter business decisions. This is the main driver for us to work closely with Wissee. Wissee’s technology and tools enable our brands to innovate products, optimize marketing, and boost sales with the power of actionable and predictive data. Being a powerhouse for brands, we need to be at the forefront of innovative technology," said William Wang, Co-founder of Nebula Brands.
Actionable insights powered by AI and big data are must-haves for the future of e-commerce and social commerce. Powered by its cutting-edge proprietary AI models, Wissee can eliminate the most challenging problems by integrating big data and machine learning algorithms to improve marketing and product innovation.
“Our mission at Wissee is to accelerate business growth with the most powerful analytics and tools. We are excited to work with Nebula Brands to combine its expertise in e-commerce with Wissee’s technologies to unleash brands' strength in product innovation, supply chain, and marketing,” said Qingqing Han, Co-Founder of Wissee.
Press Contacts:
Q. Han
Wissee
info@wissee.ai
Noel Li
Nebula Brands
noel.l@nebula.site
