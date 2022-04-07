Emporos Chooses to Automate their Sales Commission Process Using QCommission
Half Moon Bay, CA, April 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is happy to share that Emporos has chosen QCommission to automate their sales commission process.
Emporos is a leading service provider of pharmacy point of sale (POS) solutions. Their MerchantSoft system addresses the unique needs of pharmacies, enabling pharmacists to quickly verify prescriptions and current customer medications.
Emporos had rolled out their commission plan and wished to implement an automated sales commission tool so they could avoid the complexity of calculating commissions manually. During their search for a sales commission solution, QCommission was selected because of its full functionality and ability to interface with QuickBooks Enterprise.
When asked about their experience with QCommission, this is what Mr. Robert Antista, Emporos CFO, had to share, “Our Company uses QCommission with QuickBooks Enterprise to calculate and report sales commission for our sales and account management team. This versatile web-based tool has allowed us to implement a commission plan that is free of the burdens of a manual process. The QCommission Team worked closely with us to help implement and test the system prior to putting it into active production.
"This tool integrates well with QuickBooks to allow our Company to accurately calculate and pay commission. We are able to pay and report commissions timely, provide visibility to management and payees through the reporting capabilities and complete the process with substantially less effort. The tool has the ability to manage commission plans that range from the simple to the complex, allowing for changes as a company's needs changes.
"The QCommission Support Team is responsive and has always helped resolve any issues or address questions. I would strongly recommend this tool for any company seeking to efficiently and effectively manage a commission program. QCommission is a versatile and cost-effective web-based system that integrates well with QuickBooks to manage commission plans that range from the simple to the complex.”
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Emporos decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
Emporos is a leading service provider of pharmacy point of sale (POS) solutions. Their MerchantSoft system addresses the unique needs of pharmacies, enabling pharmacists to quickly verify prescriptions and current customer medications.
Emporos had rolled out their commission plan and wished to implement an automated sales commission tool so they could avoid the complexity of calculating commissions manually. During their search for a sales commission solution, QCommission was selected because of its full functionality and ability to interface with QuickBooks Enterprise.
When asked about their experience with QCommission, this is what Mr. Robert Antista, Emporos CFO, had to share, “Our Company uses QCommission with QuickBooks Enterprise to calculate and report sales commission for our sales and account management team. This versatile web-based tool has allowed us to implement a commission plan that is free of the burdens of a manual process. The QCommission Team worked closely with us to help implement and test the system prior to putting it into active production.
"This tool integrates well with QuickBooks to allow our Company to accurately calculate and pay commission. We are able to pay and report commissions timely, provide visibility to management and payees through the reporting capabilities and complete the process with substantially less effort. The tool has the ability to manage commission plans that range from the simple to the complex, allowing for changes as a company's needs changes.
"The QCommission Support Team is responsive and has always helped resolve any issues or address questions. I would strongly recommend this tool for any company seeking to efficiently and effectively manage a commission program. QCommission is a versatile and cost-effective web-based system that integrates well with QuickBooks to manage commission plans that range from the simple to the complex.”
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “A lot of us have been highly reliant on manual processes for sales commission processing. Even with tools like spreadsheets, QuickBooks, etc., the whole sales commission process when done manually can still be time consuming. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that Emporos decided to automate their sales commission process using QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
Contact
CellarStone, Inc.Contact
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Categories