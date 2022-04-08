Lifewit’s First Plastic Organizer is Marked as "Amazon's Choice" with a 4.7/5 Star Rating
“Being organized means being in control” and the customers are able to gain full control with Lifewit’s latest organizers for drawers. This is the first time the company has tried plastic materials. The product is now labeled "Amazon's Choice" and has a rating of 4.7 stars.
Dover, DE, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Almost every other person has faced the problem that something gets lost in the wormhole of drawers. Considering the issue, Lifewit has come up with its latest 25 PCS Drawer Organizer Set. These drawer organizers are specially designed with transparent plastic material which is light in weight and easy to use.
Packed with four different sizes of containers, these storage bins can be fitted in a drawer creating separate sections for different items. Besides, Lifewit equipped this product with stackabe design. The users can stack them in pairs, on top of each other, or split them up and customize the arrangement as per their needs and requirements.
One customer described their experience of the product by saying, "These organizers are exactly the measurements they say they are and they fit perfectly into my desk drawers."
This product is available on Amazon UK and US, search “Lifewit” and/or “drawer organizer” on Amazon.com
About Lifewit
Life is all about compromises. You find yourself in the midst of the constant hustle. Playing by the rules, not by your own choice. But inside your own dwelling, you can find your own rhythm and genuinely be yourself. At Lifewit, we offer homeware solutions that helps you enjoy a genuine, comfortable life. Rather than disrupting your natural daily rhythm, we exist to help you create space that is in tune with your own rhythm. For more information, please visit https://www.lifewit.com/. Follow along on social channels: TikTok @lifewit_homeware; Facebook @lifewit_homeware; Instagram @lifewit_homeware; YouTube @Lifewit
Packed with four different sizes of containers, these storage bins can be fitted in a drawer creating separate sections for different items. Besides, Lifewit equipped this product with stackabe design. The users can stack them in pairs, on top of each other, or split them up and customize the arrangement as per their needs and requirements.
One customer described their experience of the product by saying, "These organizers are exactly the measurements they say they are and they fit perfectly into my desk drawers."
This product is available on Amazon UK and US, search “Lifewit” and/or “drawer organizer” on Amazon.com
About Lifewit
Life is all about compromises. You find yourself in the midst of the constant hustle. Playing by the rules, not by your own choice. But inside your own dwelling, you can find your own rhythm and genuinely be yourself. At Lifewit, we offer homeware solutions that helps you enjoy a genuine, comfortable life. Rather than disrupting your natural daily rhythm, we exist to help you create space that is in tune with your own rhythm. For more information, please visit https://www.lifewit.com/. Follow along on social channels: TikTok @lifewit_homeware; Facebook @lifewit_homeware; Instagram @lifewit_homeware; YouTube @Lifewit
Contact
LifewitContact
Linda Yao
+86 1-575-089-0059
www.lifewit.com/
Linda Yao
+86 1-575-089-0059
www.lifewit.com/
Categories