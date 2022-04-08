Codeless Platforms Releases Dedicated HubSpot Integration Tool
HubSpot Integration tool provides BPA Platform with easy-to-use connectivity to and from HubSpot company databases.
Poole, United Kingdom, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Codeless Platforms today announced that a dedicated HubSpot Integration Tool v1.0.1 is now available as a download in its partner area. The Integration tool provides BPA Platform with easy-to-use connectivity to and from a HubSpot company database.
The HubSpot Integration tool has a user-friendly interface to enable mapping of data to HubSpot objects, giving read / write access across a variety of tables, and facilitating synchronisation between HubSpot and other third-party systems it does not normally connect to, including ERP systems such as SAP Business One, Microsoft Dynamics, Epicor, Sage, SYSPRO etc.
Sue Dear, Product Director, Codeless Platforms: “The HubSpot Integration tool provides organisations with the ability to automate a number of operations, including Add, Delete, Get and Update, to streamline essential data between HubSpot and other systems, including company names, contacts, deals, line items, products and quotes. Automation of this data helps organisations improve data accuracy and drive commercial performance.”
Commercial business benefits of integrating HubSpot with business systems include:
· Improved inbound marketing performance and data consistency
· Removal of time-consuming, bi-directional data entry
· Improved employee productivity and company output
· Eradication of the risk of sending inappropriate communications to customers or prospects
· Reduced operational costs and the ability to drive company revenue
BPA Platform 4.6 Build 1944 or higher is required for installation of the HubSpot Integration tool.
Visit Codeless Platforms' partner area to access and download HubSpot Integration Tool v1.0.1.
About Codeless Platforms
Founded in 1999, Codeless Platforms is at the forefront of business process automation and rapid application development. We have a proven track record of developing and delivering agile, flexible and robust next generation software solutions, empowering businesses to get the most from their data as well as the ability to respond to the rapidly changing business demands of today. Our knowledge of the marketplace and channel has grown in line with this development and established us as a highly experienced and reputable software company, working closely with partners and software vendors, such as Access, Epicor, Infor, Microsoft, Sage, SAP and SYSPRO. With over 450 global partners, more than 8500 customers use Codeless Platforms’ software solutions, ranging from diverse global organisations to the small local enterprise. The company is headquartered in Poole, UK, with representative offices throughout the world.
Contact
Stuart Tarrant
+44 3309988700
www.codelessplatforms.com
