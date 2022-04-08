TSSA Exceeds $2 Million in Lifetime Donations to Shriners Children’s Texas
The Texas Self Storage Association, based in Round Rock, TX, has spearheaded fundraising efforts on behalf of Shriners Children's Texas for over 20 years, and recently reached the $2 million mark in lifetime donations as a result of its 2021 fundraising campaign.
Round Rock, TX, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Texas Self Storage Association, the largest self-storage state association in the country, presented Shriners Children’s Texas with a check totaling $253,753 at its San Antonio Luncheon on March 29, 2022, bringing TSSA’s total donations to date to over $2 million. TSSA has spearheaded fundraising efforts for Shriners for over 20 years, culminating each year at the association’s Big Ideas in Storage annual conference and trade show. In 2021, with the help of fundraising chair Doug Hunt, TSSA raised funds via live and silent auctions, charity casino night and poker tournament and direct donations—and one hundred percent of the proceeds go directly to Shriners. 2022 fundraising efforts are already underway and will conclude October 23 - 25 at TSSA’s annual conference in Austin, TX.
Why Shriners Children’s Texas? Shriners Hospitals for Children has pioneered some of the most significant advancements in treatment for children with orthopedic conditions, spinal cord injuries, burns and cleft lip and palate. The hospital provides highly specialized acute, reconstructive and rehabilitative care, regardless of a family’s ability to pay. Because of generous supporters, Shriners has provided specialty medical care for more than 1.5 million children since 1922.
Photo Caption: TSSA presents Shriners Children’s Texas with fundraising proceeds from 2021 totaling $253,753. Pictured: Dave Morgan, SBS Construction; Mark Skeans, Skeans Development & Management; Steve White, Shriners Board of Directors Chairman; TSSA Fundraising Chair Doug Hunt, OMC Gate Co.; Robert Loeb, SurePoint Self Storage; Kaye Daughtry, Trusted Self Storage Professionals; Steve Schiffman, SBS Construction.
About TSSA
The Texas Self Storage Association was established in 1986 and is a non-profit trade association dedicated to enhancing the quality of the self-storage industry in Texas. The Association provides opportunities for members to increase their knowledge of the self-storage industry through education, research, discussion and exchange of information. Visit www.txssa.org for more information.
