New Yorker Electronics and IOE Announce New Distribution Agreement
NYE to Supply a variety of IOE Products including Lamination, Audio and High Frequency Transformers, Ignition Coils, Inductors and Chokes
Northvale, NJ, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics and Inter Outstanding Electronics (IOE), a Taiwan-based designer and manufacturer of transformers since 1982, have just announced a new distribution agreement. Under the new agreement, New Yorker Electronics will begin its distribution of IOE’s broad product offering which Transformers, Inductors and Chokes.
IOE’s Lamination Transformer products include LED Lighting Transformers, Power Transformers, Low Profile Transformers, High Power Transformers, PC Plug-In Transformers and Boost Transformers. The Audio Transformer products range from 6 to 60W. IOE Inductors and Coils are available in a variety of inductance and current ranges.
IOE products are commonly used by top manufacturers of computer electronics, aerospace equipment, medical equipment, entertainment devices, home appliances and industrial automation. IOE are IATF 16949 certified and are built to comply with applicable regulations including UL, CSA and its own strict standards. Inter Outstanding’s Quality Assurance has been accredited to ISO 9001-2000 and is strictly managed by comprehensive routine tests for all products. Each unit receives 100% in-process and final test to ensure it meets customer requirements.
“IOE’s transformers have been delivered consistently throughout the world for more than 25 years and we’re proud to help them continue that legacy,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics. “As one of the world's largest producers of synthetic metal sulfides, our customers will immediately appreciate the reliable availability of OIE parts.”
“IOE has over 40 years experience in the transformer field and 38 years experience in working with overseas customers,” said IOE President Andy Hsiao. “Now with New Yorker Electronics on board, we believe that many new customers will benefit greatly from our partnership.”
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
IOE’s Lamination Transformer products include LED Lighting Transformers, Power Transformers, Low Profile Transformers, High Power Transformers, PC Plug-In Transformers and Boost Transformers. The Audio Transformer products range from 6 to 60W. IOE Inductors and Coils are available in a variety of inductance and current ranges.
IOE products are commonly used by top manufacturers of computer electronics, aerospace equipment, medical equipment, entertainment devices, home appliances and industrial automation. IOE are IATF 16949 certified and are built to comply with applicable regulations including UL, CSA and its own strict standards. Inter Outstanding’s Quality Assurance has been accredited to ISO 9001-2000 and is strictly managed by comprehensive routine tests for all products. Each unit receives 100% in-process and final test to ensure it meets customer requirements.
“IOE’s transformers have been delivered consistently throughout the world for more than 25 years and we’re proud to help them continue that legacy,” said Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics. “As one of the world's largest producers of synthetic metal sulfides, our customers will immediately appreciate the reliable availability of OIE parts.”
“IOE has over 40 years experience in the transformer field and 38 years experience in working with overseas customers,” said IOE President Andy Hsiao. “Now with New Yorker Electronics on board, we believe that many new customers will benefit greatly from our partnership.”
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
Ari Frankel
afrankel@newyorkerelectronics.com
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
Ari Frankel
afrankel@newyorkerelectronics.com
Categories