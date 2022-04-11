Excelsior Publishing to Release Leonard Seet’s Novel "Amazing Grace"
New York, NY, April 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Excelsior Publishing will be releasing Leonard Seet’s latest novel Amazing Grace in November 2022.
From the author of Sharper Mind Darker Dreams comes Amazing Grace (310 pp., tpb, $19.95), another mind boggling science fiction thriller, where artificial intelligence threatens human existence, and reality and illusion seem to intermingle into a dreamscape. If we cannot trust our senses, and if our memories may deceive us, how do we discern reality from fantasy?
In a future where a simulated sun shines upon holographic trees and surveillance drones swarm the sky, a police detective must hunt down a serial killer terrorizing the streets of New York. While androids threaten to displace humans in all echelons of society, he struggles to cope with his girlfriend’s disappearance years ago. His partner dying in the hands of the killer only deepens his crisis. After he survives a fall from a building, time seems to shift back and forth and he can no longer distinguish between the real and the virtual world. When a simulacrum of his girlfriend appears before him and his colleagues vanish into a portal, he begins to question his senses and even his sanity. Only the hope of finding his girlfriend drives him to catch the killer, who may be linked to her disappearance.
Leonard Seet is the author of the novels Magnolias in Paradise and Sharper Mind Darker Dreams. His short fiction have appeared in Duende Literary Journal, Quarterly Literary Review Singapore, and Pilcrow & Dagger. The story “Black-Naped Oriole in Hokkaido Snow” was a podcast winner at Pilcrow & Daggar and he received honorable mention in the Writers of the Future Competition for “Don't Be Afraid of the Black Rain.”
Amazing Grace is available in most brick-and-mortar and online bookstores.
Amazing Grace by Leonard Seet. Tpb edition. 6 ´ 9, 310 pages. ISBN 978-0-967-49378-7. $24.95. E-book edition. ISBN 978-0-967-49377-0. $6.99. Publication Date: November 2022
Excelsior Publishing
P. O. Box 8122, Reston, VA 20195-2022 USA
rh0188@gmail.com
From the author of Sharper Mind Darker Dreams comes Amazing Grace (310 pp., tpb, $19.95), another mind boggling science fiction thriller, where artificial intelligence threatens human existence, and reality and illusion seem to intermingle into a dreamscape. If we cannot trust our senses, and if our memories may deceive us, how do we discern reality from fantasy?
In a future where a simulated sun shines upon holographic trees and surveillance drones swarm the sky, a police detective must hunt down a serial killer terrorizing the streets of New York. While androids threaten to displace humans in all echelons of society, he struggles to cope with his girlfriend’s disappearance years ago. His partner dying in the hands of the killer only deepens his crisis. After he survives a fall from a building, time seems to shift back and forth and he can no longer distinguish between the real and the virtual world. When a simulacrum of his girlfriend appears before him and his colleagues vanish into a portal, he begins to question his senses and even his sanity. Only the hope of finding his girlfriend drives him to catch the killer, who may be linked to her disappearance.
Leonard Seet is the author of the novels Magnolias in Paradise and Sharper Mind Darker Dreams. His short fiction have appeared in Duende Literary Journal, Quarterly Literary Review Singapore, and Pilcrow & Dagger. The story “Black-Naped Oriole in Hokkaido Snow” was a podcast winner at Pilcrow & Daggar and he received honorable mention in the Writers of the Future Competition for “Don't Be Afraid of the Black Rain.”
Amazing Grace is available in most brick-and-mortar and online bookstores.
Amazing Grace by Leonard Seet. Tpb edition. 6 ´ 9, 310 pages. ISBN 978-0-967-49378-7. $24.95. E-book edition. ISBN 978-0-967-49377-0. $6.99. Publication Date: November 2022
Excelsior Publishing
P. O. Box 8122, Reston, VA 20195-2022 USA
rh0188@gmail.com
Contact
Excelsior PublishingContact
Richard Henderson
703-713-0145
LeonardSeet.blogspot.com
Richard Henderson
703-713-0145
LeonardSeet.blogspot.com
Categories