A New Construction Company is Bulldozing Its Way Through the Southeast
A.L. Adams Construction Co. Builds Out Business
Greenwood, SC, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Greenwood, SC will be the home base for A.L. Adams Construction, a full-service commercial construction company that excels in new construction, renovations, and additions for large single and multi-story self storage, retail, office, and industrial projects, throughout the southeast. Their mission is to deliver high-quality, cost-effective construction services, on schedule, on budget, with the best communication and service in the industry.
Franklin Adams, owner of A.L. Adams Construction, values the importance of relationships with clients, employees, vendors, and partners, which cultivates the construction company’s culture. Dependability, commitment, and integrity are characteristics that they pride themselves on, while working to ensure clients’ visions are fully realized.
In the ever-changing construction industry, A.L. Adams Construction Company will help manage and improve current and future developments. With the challenges of rising material costs, labor shortages, and local and governmental regulations, it is more important than ever to have an innovative and tactical approach to reduce margins of error and waste.
Pre-construction, general construction, and design-build partnering are a few services that they offer, and areas of focus are self-storage, industrial, office, and retail, including strip center renovation, ground-up anchored development, and tenant build-outs. Current projects include: Monster Self Storage in Greenwood, SC, Monster Self Storage in Valdosta, GA, Monster Self Storage in Statesboro, GA, and Lakeland’s Baptist Church expansion in Greenwood, SC.
A.L. Adams Construction was started by Franklin Adams in 2021, as an opportunity to better utilize communication channels, aid in streamlining various supply chain pitfalls, and find more economical solutions for post-covid generated demand. His father was the inspiration behind this branch of Adams Property Group, the real estate investment group in Charleston, SC. The company is named after Franklin’s father, who passed away last year, and his legacy will live on through the future endeavors of A.L. Adams Construction.
For media inquiries, please contact Diana Anderson at danderson@adamspropgroup.com.
