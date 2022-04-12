LemonadeLXP Selected to Demo at Finovate
Ottawa, Canada, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- LemonadeLXP, the digital growth platform for financial institutions and fintechs has been selected to demo at Finovate Spring in San Francisco. Finovate features demos and presentations on the latest innovations in financial technology.
John Findlay, CEO of LemonadeLXP, will be presenting the LemonadeLXP platform which helps financial institutions and fintech grow their digital banking business by turning frontline staff into digital experts and supporting customers as they switch to digital banking.
“Since digital customer experience is a high priority for financial institutions right now, we’re pleased to offer LemonadeLXP a spot on the Finovate stage,” said Greg Palmer, VP of Finovate. "We strive to curate relevant, innovative fintech that can make an impact for financial institutions and LemonadeLXP’s digital growth platform, which turns customers and frontline staff into digital experts, fits the bill."
“We’re really excited to be returning to Finovate,” says LemonadeLXP CEO, John Findlay. “In 2019, we won Best of Show at Finovate Europe and since then we’ve added some incredible features to the LemonadeLXP platform. Our new Digital Academy feature lets clients instantly create a branded, searchable digital banking support hub with technology walkthroughs to assist both customers and staff in the flow or work. We’ve also added AI authoring to our learning experience platform which allows clients to author engaging game-based learning in seconds.”
About LemonadeLXP
LemonadeLXP is a digital growth platform that helps FIs and fintechs foster customer confidence with digital banking, create digitally fluent staff, grow their digital banking business.
To drive digital growth, LemonadeLXP has both internal and customer facing tools; a digital adoption platform (Digital Academy) that supports staff and customers in the flow of work, and a learning experience platform that turns staff into digital experts.
For more information, visit www.lemonadelxp.com or contact us at hello@lemonadelxp.com.
