Michael Ubaldini Joins Strategic Technology Solutions as Director of Business Development
Los Angeles, CA, April 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Strategic Technology Solutions (STS), an IT Managed Services, Cloud Services and Cybersecurity provider servicing the legal industry, is proud to announce the onboarding of their new Director of Business Development, Michael Ubaldini.
STS is eager to expand their business strategy and develop new opportunities with the addition of Ubaldini.
“Michael has had proven success in significantly scaling business revenue with his tenacity to pursue the bigger picture. His background in direct sales, extensive experience in the legal technology industry, and consultative approach with lawyers and attorneys make him a noteworthy addition to the team,” says James Waryck, Chief Executive Officer of STS.
Ubaldini prides himself in bringing a personal touch to an industry that is digitally focused. He hopes to move past digital barriers to help others meet their goals, overcome their challenges, and take their business to the next level.
“The biggest difference is my ability to connect with a human being and not necessarily talk about their technology issue. We’re going to talk about it, of course, and we’re going to understand what their problems are from an IT services perspective. However, what I really want to know is how their technology challenges are affecting them personally,” explains Ubaldini.
Having worked in the legal vertical since 2003, Ubaldini understands that any financial investment impacts a law firm on a deep, personal level. “Having the right solution and the right team in place is imperative. It’s not just selling a service, it’s about making their lives easier by building a partnership that positively impacts their everyday life,” says Ubaldini.
STS approached Ubaldini for the Business Development role knowing that his experience would be the perfect fit. As cybersecurity becomes more prevalent for law firms and as IT hosting further transitions to cloud environments, more firms are going to be adopting this type of technology. Ubaldini explains that, “Technology has definitely changed the way we set expectations and conduct business. I think that’s for the better.”
About STS:
Strategic Technology Solutions (STS) specializes in providing Cybersecurity, Cloud Solutions, and Managed IT Services to the legal industry. STS is one of only a few providers that holds an SSAE-19 Cybersecurity certification. STS serves law firms in Los Angeles, California, Arizona, and nationwide. Learn more about our services here: https://www.stspartner.com/.
