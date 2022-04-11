eDoc4U Earns NCQA HIP & WHP Certifications
Nashville, TN, April 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- eDoc4U, a Prevention Systems LLC population engagement platform, earned two industry-leading certifications from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA).
Prevention Systems LLC announced today that its patented eDoc4U digital health platform has been 100% certified by NCQA, the gold standard in health care quality assurance, for The Health Information Product (HIP) Support for Healthy Living, and The Wellness and Health Promotion Accreditation (WHP) Health Appraisal certifications.
A high-level summary of eDoc4u’s HIP and WHP certification is as follows:
• Via the consumption and analysis of claims, pharmacy and health appraisal data, this platform can identify, inform, engage, and encourage eligible individuals to receive focused health and wellness solutions.
• This platform has proven it implements proper Health Appraisal scope as well as policies and procedures that support usability, accessibility, and improvement policies over time.
• This platform has proven that proper privacy and confidentiality processes are in place and monitored over time.
“We’re very excited and pleased to be certified for the fourth time by NCQA along with only a handful of others for HIP and WHP,” said Richard Smith, CEO of Prevention Systems LLC. “These NCQA certifications reflect eDoc4U’s rigorous commitment to delivering comprehensive, best-in-class engagement solutions to diverse populations which make a measurable difference in health care management.”
“Earning NCQA’s HIP Certification demonstrates that Prevention Systems, LLC has expertise in gathering and disseminating health care information for health plan members,” said Lisa Slattery, Vice President, Accreditation and Recognition Operations. “I congratulate Prevention Systems LLC for distinguishing itself by earning the Wellness & Health Promotion Certification. This achievement signals to employers that Prevention Systems LLC is organized and ready to improve workforce health,” explained Margaret E. O’Kane, President of NCQA. “Savvy employers know that the health and wellbeing of their workforce is a critical asset.”
About NCQA
NCQA is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care. NCQA’s website (ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA can be found online at ncqa.org, on Twitter @ncqa, on Facebook at facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/ncqa.
About Prevention Systems
Since 2002, Prevention Systems, LLC has provided innovative healthcare solutions to millions of individuals through benefit plans, health plans, health providers, and pharmacy benefit managers. The Prevention Systems team includes Board-certified internal medicine physicians who believe that research-proven standards of preventive medicine offer the best way to improve the health of individual patients, employer groups, and communities.
Press Contact: Roy Loftin (615) 496-3719 & Roy@edoc4u.com
