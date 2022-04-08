SDMC’s Collaboration with MediaKind Features in Digital Innovation Magazine
SDMC partners with MediaKind, a global leader in media technology and services to deploy Android-based solutions, and feature in the April edition of the Digital Innovation Magazine, Europe's go-to specialist tech publication.
Shenzhen, China, April 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SDMC, the leading solution provider of digital video, smart connection and cloud services, partners with MediaKind, a global leader in media technology and services to deploy Android-based solutions, and feature in the April edition of the Digital Innovation Magazine, Europe's go-to specialist tech publication.
Damien Montessuit, Senior Vice President, Global Sales at MediaKind shares his insight in Digital Innovation Magazine that when it comes to delivering services to hundreds of millions of devices and generating hundreds of millions of streams per day, MediaKind relies on its strong network of trusted partners. He elaborates, "In terms of smart devices, SDMC Technology and iWedia are key partners in enabling Android-based smart devices to consume content and provide the user experience that subscribers expect.”
In this magazine, SDMC showcases its flagship Android TV / Broadband / Smart Home IoT solution, as well Terminal management system and big data management system. Delivering the comprehensive Android TV solution to help customers enhance the digital TV experience and ARPU with lower development cost and faster time to market. Since 2003, SDMC has served over 300 customers and 100 million households around the world.
