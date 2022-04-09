SOVA, Inc. Joins Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program
SOVA, Inc. has joined Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform enables SOVA to create important and relevant value as customers embrace digital innovations for business agility, performance, and simplicity.
Pittston, PA, April 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- SOVA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavor Managed Services, a Genesis company, today announced that it has joined Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program. As a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, Fortinet’s Engage Partner Program offers partners the flexibility to build solutions aligned with customer growth markets, differentiate themselves with an industry-leading security platform and training program, and deliver consumption models that drive successful business outcomes.
“Through our partnership with Fortinet we can expand our current portfolio of solutions in the cybersecurity space. Today, companies are facing an array of cyber-attacks and security challenges that can be crippling for a business. The Fortinet Security Fabric offers SOVA the ability to help customers address critical issues and protect their organizations,” said E. Gene Esopi, SOVA’s President.
The Fortinet Security Fabric platform enables SOVA to create important and relevant value as customers embrace digital innovations for business agility, performance, and simplicity. The cybersecurity platform provides full protection across the entire digital infrastructure and delivers unparalleled visibility to every network segment, device, and appliance, whether virtual, in the cloud, or on-premises. The Fortinet Engage Partner Program maximizes this technology opportunity for partners by providing a valuable, flexible platform for partners to build their business and a highly-differentiated security practice for customer success.
About SOVA, Inc.
SOVA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavor Managed Services, a Genesis company, is a Master Agent and Value-Added Distributor (VAD) in the Verizon Partner Network and market leader in providing cutting-edge communications, connectivity and collaboration solutions focused on digital transformation. Founded in 1992, SOVA offers partners and customers an innovative solutions portfolio: Network, Internet, Wireless (Smartphones, Tablets, One Talk and IoT devices), Routers including Failover and Management, SD-WAN, Security, VoIP POTS Replacement (supporting fax, elevator, and alarm), and more. Together with Genesis Networks, SOVA’s portfolio expands to include Systems Integration, Managed Services, Global Logistics, and Cloud Solutions. With offices and operations worldwide, SOVA serves customers in all market segments and sectors.
“Through our partnership with Fortinet we can expand our current portfolio of solutions in the cybersecurity space. Today, companies are facing an array of cyber-attacks and security challenges that can be crippling for a business. The Fortinet Security Fabric offers SOVA the ability to help customers address critical issues and protect their organizations,” said E. Gene Esopi, SOVA’s President.
The Fortinet Security Fabric platform enables SOVA to create important and relevant value as customers embrace digital innovations for business agility, performance, and simplicity. The cybersecurity platform provides full protection across the entire digital infrastructure and delivers unparalleled visibility to every network segment, device, and appliance, whether virtual, in the cloud, or on-premises. The Fortinet Engage Partner Program maximizes this technology opportunity for partners by providing a valuable, flexible platform for partners to build their business and a highly-differentiated security practice for customer success.
About SOVA, Inc.
SOVA, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Endeavor Managed Services, a Genesis company, is a Master Agent and Value-Added Distributor (VAD) in the Verizon Partner Network and market leader in providing cutting-edge communications, connectivity and collaboration solutions focused on digital transformation. Founded in 1992, SOVA offers partners and customers an innovative solutions portfolio: Network, Internet, Wireless (Smartphones, Tablets, One Talk and IoT devices), Routers including Failover and Management, SD-WAN, Security, VoIP POTS Replacement (supporting fax, elevator, and alarm), and more. Together with Genesis Networks, SOVA’s portfolio expands to include Systems Integration, Managed Services, Global Logistics, and Cloud Solutions. With offices and operations worldwide, SOVA serves customers in all market segments and sectors.
Contact
SOVA, Inc.Contact
Angela Welby
570-824-6800
www.sova.com
Angela Welby
570-824-6800
www.sova.com
Categories