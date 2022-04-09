SMC & The Automation Factory – A World of Pure Innovation
SMC has some sweet news: SMC Corporation of America will host its first Community Day on Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10am-2pm at its headquarters at 10100 SMC Blvd. Noblesville, IN 46060. On this day, SMC will invite the community to explore the big warehouse behind the gates of SMC Blvd. and welcome them to SMC & The Automation Factory - a world of pure innovation.
Noblesville, IN, April 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- 2022 represents an exciting year for SMC as it marks the 45th anniversary of its North American establishment in 1977. In this time, SMC relocated its headquarters to Noblesville in 2009 and has since become the city’s largest private employer. Last year, SMC went live with its AutoStore™ system in its newest 1 million sq. ft. warehouse expansion area inside the now 2.6 million sq. ft corporate campus. This year, SMC will celebrate its second annual National Pneumatics Day on April 27. With much to celebrate, SMC invites the community to join and explore the hidden mysteries of the factory.
SMC & The Automation Factory activities will include:
· Factory tours and a stop to The Inventing Room
· Bounce house, toddler bounce house, and a GIANT 75’ inflatable obstacle course at the Bouncy-Lifting Room
· Golden Ticket Scavenger Hunt and a chance to win an SMC Chocolate Bar at The Chocolate Room
· Food trucks along Food Truck Tunnel
· SMC’s very own AutomationVision Studio to learn about SMC products
· Local Vendor Market at Storeroom Number Fifty-Four
· Face painting at Face-able Wallpaper
· Chalk drawings & Bubbles on the Chalk-olate River
· Music & Outdoor Games & more.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
About National Pneumatics Day
Founded on April 27, 1959, SMC Corporation has become the world’s largest supplier of pneumatic components for industrial automation. As the leading global manufacturer of pneumatic components, SMC supports the responsible and sustainable use of pneumatics. We partner with our customers to discover creative ways to reduce overall compressed air and electrical consumption more than anyone else in the industry. Our comprehensive approach focuses on consuming less raw materials in our manufacturing process by making our products smaller, lighter, and extending the operating life.
This day is to be celebrated by maintaining your industrial compressed air system. Some maintenance practices include minimizing air leaks, changing the element in pneumatic air filters, or reducing the supply pressure from air compressors. The combination of these practices helps to reduce electrical consumption, industrial CO2 emissions, and machine downtime.
SMC & The Automation Factory activities will include:
· Factory tours and a stop to The Inventing Room
· Bounce house, toddler bounce house, and a GIANT 75’ inflatable obstacle course at the Bouncy-Lifting Room
· Golden Ticket Scavenger Hunt and a chance to win an SMC Chocolate Bar at The Chocolate Room
· Food trucks along Food Truck Tunnel
· SMC’s very own AutomationVision Studio to learn about SMC products
· Local Vendor Market at Storeroom Number Fifty-Four
· Face painting at Face-able Wallpaper
· Chalk drawings & Bubbles on the Chalk-olate River
· Music & Outdoor Games & more.
About SMC Corporation of America
SMC Corporation of America, a subsidiary of SMC Corporation in Japan headquartered in Noblesville, IN, is a comprehensive manufacturer of components for the Automation, Controls, and Process industries. With technical centers in Japan, the US, Europe, and China, our vision to be the global standard for sustainable automation is realized through partnering with our customers to discover opportunities for energy and resource savings by reducing overall compressed air and electrical consumption.
About National Pneumatics Day
Founded on April 27, 1959, SMC Corporation has become the world’s largest supplier of pneumatic components for industrial automation. As the leading global manufacturer of pneumatic components, SMC supports the responsible and sustainable use of pneumatics. We partner with our customers to discover creative ways to reduce overall compressed air and electrical consumption more than anyone else in the industry. Our comprehensive approach focuses on consuming less raw materials in our manufacturing process by making our products smaller, lighter, and extending the operating life.
This day is to be celebrated by maintaining your industrial compressed air system. Some maintenance practices include minimizing air leaks, changing the element in pneumatic air filters, or reducing the supply pressure from air compressors. The combination of these practices helps to reduce electrical consumption, industrial CO2 emissions, and machine downtime.
Contact
SMC Corporation of AmericaContact
Amanda Wease
800-762-7621
Amanda Wease
800-762-7621
Categories