SMC & The Automation Factory – A World of Pure Innovation

SMC has some sweet news: SMC Corporation of America will host its first Community Day on Saturday, April 23, 2022, 10am-2pm at its headquarters at 10100 SMC Blvd. Noblesville, IN 46060. On this day, SMC will invite the community to explore the big warehouse behind the gates of SMC Blvd. and welcome them to SMC & The Automation Factory - a world of pure innovation.