Microvascular Therapeutics Receives Funds from Commercialization Readiness Program for the Development of Its Ultrasound Contrast Agent, MVT-100
Tucson, AZ, April 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- MicrovMicrovascular Therapeutics (MVT), a biotechnology company based in Tucson, AZ, was recently awarded a Commercialization Readiness Program grant from the National Institute of Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI).
Wyatt Unger, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of MVT said, “We are humble and grateful to receive continuous support from the NHLBI. The funds will help to improve manufacturing of our novel ultrasound contrast agent as well as getting started for its commercialization.”
The co-founder of MVT, Dr Evan C Unger, previously developed Perflutren based microbubbles, commercialized under the trademarked name of Definity®, the worlds #1 selling ultrasound contrast agent which is FDA approved for echocardiography (imaging the heart). He said that “MVT has developed a new, patented, improved ultrasound contrast agent, MVT-100, which is currently in clinical testing and is being supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, part of the National Institutes of Health.”
About Microvascular Therapeutics (MVT): Microvascular Therapeutics is a clinical stage biotechnology company based in Tucson, Arizona and is a leader in microbubble technology and theranostics. MVT's mission is to develop the next generation of contrast agents for diagnostic ultrasound and advance the field of ultrasound for diagnosis and treatment of disease. The chemists at MVT have developed a new, patented formulation that may potentially serve as a platform for development of agents for molecular imaging and image-guided therapy. (www.mvtpharma.com).
“With this support from the NHLBI, MVT will be able to implement a Quality Control System and optimize industrial production methods to ensure consistent and controlled scale-up GMP manufacturing of MVT-100. We will be able to obtain assistance for market research as well,” said Emmanuelle Meuillet, PhD and Chief Scientific Officer of MVT.
For further information, contact Emmanuelle Meuillet at e.meuillet@mvtpharma.com.
Disclaimer: Certain statements in this release may constitute “forward-looking statements.” When used in this release, words like “may,” “will,” “can,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “project,” or “intend” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Statements regarding future events and developments and future performance, as well as our expectations, beliefs, plans, or projections, are forward-looking statements which reflect only our predictions, assumptions, and estimates regarding future events and circumstances. Actual events or results may differ as a result of risks and uncertainties facing us. The forward-looking statements are based on current expectations as of the date of these statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information, or otherwise.
Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number SB1HL137447. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
