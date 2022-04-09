Scottsdale Philharmonic Invites Classical Music Lovers for May 15 Concert Under the Baton of Maestro Dmitry Polyakov
Scottsdale, AZ, April 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Scottsdale Philharmonic announced the program for its last concert of the spring season on Sunday, May 15 (4 to 6 p.m.) at the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 East Second St., Scottsdale.
The May 15 concert, with Maestro Dmitry Polyakov, will feature Beethoven’s “4th Symphony,”- John Stafford Smith’s “National Anthem,” Franck’s “Lesd Djins,” Moussorgsky’s “Night on Bald Mountain,” Meyerbeer’s “Les Patineurs,” and Arlen and Harburg’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” with soloist Melissa Solomon.
Polyakov represents the modern landscape of the classical music industry -
the artistic leader with authentic vision as an interpreter of classical music masterworks of all genres. He is the personality who embodies the great Russian musical school, the Moscow Conservatory, which brought the world the greatest musical names of Rachmaninov, Richter, Rostropovich, and others.
“Polyakov has comprehensive music education, international experience, and skills in symphonic and operatic conducting,” says Carol Skjaerris, executive director of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “He is a professional who can inspire all members of artistic and management teams to achieve new horizons of artistic success. Polyakov holds the keys to how to make any orchestra the ‘diamond’ among arts organizations in the classical music industry, and leave a noticeable mark on music history and the community.”
“The introduction of Guest Conductor Dmitry Polyakov was well received by the audiences of the February and March concerts,” says Skjaerris. “Dmitry is brilliant, and amazing to watch. He is extraordinary and powerful when he conducts the movements.”
“We are delighted to have Dimitry’s expertise in helping us to take our orchestra to the next level,” says Joy Partridge, co-founder of the Scottsdale Philharmonic. “Our musicians are enjoying working with him and performing for live audiences in 2022. Be sure to get your tickets now for our May 15 concert.”
Additional details on the Scottsdale Philharmonic’s concerts are available on the website, www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com. Ticket donations of $15 are available online (www.scottsdaleperformingarts.org), and the venue website lists the latest information about Covid protocols for the events.
About the Scottsdale Philharmonic
The mission of the Scottsdale Philharmonic is to provide the City of Scottsdale and surrounding communities with a professional symphony orchestra performing a series of traditional classical music concerts, making classical music available to audiences of all ages. The organization is funded by the support from its patrons, grantors and sponsors.
Over 85 professional musicians volunteer their time and talent for each of the Scottsdale Philharmonic performances. The organization has been nominated five times for a Governor’s Arts Award. For more information, visit www.scottsdalephilharmonic.com or call 480-951-6077.
