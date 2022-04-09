Loveforce International Honors National Poetry Month with Three Giveaways and a New Release
Loveforce International will honor National Poetry Month by hosting three giveaways of poetry books and a new poetry book release.
Santa Clarita, CA, April 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Loveforce International will honor National Poetry Month by hosting poetry book giveaways on three consecutive Wednesdays in April. The three consecutive Wednesdays will be on April 15, April 20 and April 27. The giveaways will be of three different poetry books one of which will be a new release. All giveaways will be of the e-book version of each book. All giveaways will be on Amazon exclusively for that day only.
On Wednesday, April 13, the book Covid Poetry by Mark Wilkins, will be given away. Covid Poetry contains poems and lyrics of songs that were released during the Covid Era. It attempts to capture the sentiments of people going through a global pandemic, its effects, after effects and unintended consequences. Themes like isolation, loneliness and death are recurring along with themes like self reflection, hope and love.
On Wednesday, April 20, the book Reflections in The Mirror of Life by The Prophet of Life & Mark Wilkins will be given away. The book consists of poetry revolving around five themes which follow a person’s life cycle and, as such, are woven into the fabric of modern life. These themes are childhood, adulthood, work life, becoming part of a larger society and wisdom gleamed through personal experiences. The tone of each chapter is set by an initial free verse poem and followed by rhyming poems.
On Wednesday, April 27, Loveforce International will release a new book of poetry and give the book away on that day only. The new book of poetry is entitled Life In Verse by Mark Wilkins. It is similar to and might be considered a sequel of sorts to Reflections in The Mirror of Life. The difference is Life in Verse uses a mixture of poetry and song lyrics to explore four different themes of life.
The first of the four themes Wild Imaginings, focusses on what can happen when people daydream or let their mind run wild. Sometimes the end result is whimsical and uplifting. Other times it is dark and even frightening. The second theme Nightlife focuses on things that people who come to life at night experience. The third theme, People in Verse provides character sketches of different kinds of people. The Fourth and final theme Yearning For Change focusses on people who deeply desire a change of some sort. Sometimes, it’s a personal change and others it’s a global change.
“The release of these three books will show that our poetry can stand shoulder to shoulder with any poetry books anywhere in the world,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “The fact that we are releasing a new poetry book this month demonstrates our commitment to the genre,” he continued.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
