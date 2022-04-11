Clyde Publishers Inspires 2nd-5th Graders to be Scientists & Engineers

Kids are free this National Look Up At The Sky Day for Clyde Publisher’s Family Star Gazing Event at Shelby Farms this Thursday, April 14th from 5:00-8:40 PM. With a variety of food trucks and partners such as the American Red Cross, The Miss Tennessee Scholarship Pageant, Mathnasium of Wolfchase and Oak Court, and surprise guests relating to STEM.