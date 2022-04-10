Kasentex Makes Top List of Best Comforters on Amazon
The Kasentex All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Set has been named one of The Best Comforters to Shop on Amazon.
Hillsborough, NJ, April 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Kasentex was founded 15 years ago with an intention to bring change in the bedding industry and blend luxury with comfort. The company aimed to highlight the importance of comfortable bedding for the much-desired restorative sleep. The Kasentex All Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter Set has been named one of The Best Comforters to Shop on Amazon by Popsugar.
“That is a really great news. We are glad that Kasentex stands out among other bedding sold on Amazon,” says Jane - Kasentex Social Media Coordinator.
Crafted with down-alternative filling, this fluffy reversible comforter is exceptionally soft and luxurious. Four-hole hydrophilic fiber filling technology traps the air and locks-in the warmth. Special 3D hollow staple down alternative fiber provides and durability. Induced with unique foam with ability to float in water makes the reversible comforter extremely comfortable to give you the feeling of sleeping in clouds.
“If you like softness in every aspect of your bedding, then you will probably love this as much as I do. It quickly became my favorite comforter! Definitely worth every cent!” says one of the lucky owners of this best bedding comforter.
For more information visit Popsugar at: https://www.popsugar.com/home/best-comforters-on-amazon-46778230?stream_view=1#photo-48771973
“That is a really great news. We are glad that Kasentex stands out among other bedding sold on Amazon,” says Jane - Kasentex Social Media Coordinator.
Crafted with down-alternative filling, this fluffy reversible comforter is exceptionally soft and luxurious. Four-hole hydrophilic fiber filling technology traps the air and locks-in the warmth. Special 3D hollow staple down alternative fiber provides and durability. Induced with unique foam with ability to float in water makes the reversible comforter extremely comfortable to give you the feeling of sleeping in clouds.
“If you like softness in every aspect of your bedding, then you will probably love this as much as I do. It quickly became my favorite comforter! Definitely worth every cent!” says one of the lucky owners of this best bedding comforter.
For more information visit Popsugar at: https://www.popsugar.com/home/best-comforters-on-amazon-46778230?stream_view=1#photo-48771973
Contact
KasentexContact
Jane Kuzmich
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Jane Kuzmich
908-801-0068
kasentex.com
Categories