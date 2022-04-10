Robin Williams as Popeye Statue Unveiled
Robin Williams as Popeye statue is unveiled at the Robin Williams memorial museum inside Popeye Village on the island of Malta.
Popeye Village, Malta, April 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tom Zegan of Tommy Zegan Originals has recently completed his sculpture of Oscar award winning actor Robin Williams as Popeye that is permanently being displayed inside the Robin Williams memorial museum inside Popeye Village on the island of Malta. The bronze life size statue stands over six feet tall and weighs approximately four hundred pounds.
Popeye Village on the island of Malta has grown from its days as a Film Set of the 1980 Musical Production "Popeye" into one of the major tourist attractions on the Maltese Islands filled with a number of colorful fun activities for all young and young at heart. Open all year round we guarantee an enjoyable visit to all of our guests.
