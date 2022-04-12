New Release from Author Terra Kern and Higher Ground Books & Media
Springfield, OH, April 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order in the Higher Ground Books & Media Shop.
"The deception of the mark of the beast and 666 has been prevalent for years not only in the church but in the secular world as well. The deception was devised by demons and the purpose of it was for inflicting fear not only into the hearts of the saints, but into the hearts all men. Fear is the opposite of faith. Fear is crippling and paralyzing. Faith is strengthening and empowering and it is through faith that we overcome. Therefore, let us hear the truth that the Spirit is speaking to the church as He transforms us into overcomers." - Author, Terra Kern
Terra Kern resides in Clarkston, Michigan and is not only the author of Forgiven And Not Forgotten, but the author of the Little Jenna Jafferty series for children, as well as a contributing author of the anthology, Girl Get Up and Win. She has been married for 37 years to her husband Bill and is mother to three children who have blessed her with nine grandchildren thus far. She has been serving the Lord for most of her adult life and has been an ordained minister for over 25 years.
When Terra isn't writing, you can find her spending time with Lexi and Lacey, her rescue pup and kitten. In the summer months you'll be sure to find her tending her flower beds as she loves the beauty of nature and finds her gardens to be the perfect place for walking and talking with God, just like Adam and Eve did in the beginning. If she's not there, then she is traveling with her husband exploring shorelines and enjoying the sun, sand and surf. In the summer evenings, she keeps her eyes to the skies awaiting the artistry of God as He paints breathtaking sunsets. You can contact her at Terra@littlejennajafferty.com
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
